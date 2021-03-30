Global Brazing Materials Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

New York, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bleeding Disorders Treatment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06040272/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
- Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.
- Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.
- Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.
- Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.
- Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.
Abstract:
- Global Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market to Reach $19.9 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bleeding Disorders Treatment estimated at US$12.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hemophilia A, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$11.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hemophilia B segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR
- The Bleeding Disorders Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
- Other Types Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR
- In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
- Bayer AG
- CSL Behring
- Grifols International SA
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Octapharma AG
- Pfizer, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06040272/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Bleeding Disorders Treatment to Witness Steady Growth
Hemophilia A to Account for Highest Growth
EXHIBIT 1: Total Number of People Worldwide with Bleeding
Disorders by Condition: 2017
Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates to Register Largest
Market Share
EXHIBIT 2: Total Recombinant Coagulation Factors Sales of Novo
Nordisk
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
A Prelude into Hemophilia Product Sales of Leading Players
EXHIBIT 3: Hemophilia Product Portfolio of Leading Players
EXHIBIT 4: Total Sales of Hemophilia Drugs by Leading Players-2017
EXHIBIT 5: Annual Hemophilia Product Sales of Shire in Billion
USD for the years 2015, 2016, and 2017
EXHIBIT 6: Market Share of Novo Nordisk in Haemophilia: 2017
EXHIBIT 7: Total Sales for Novo Nordisk in Haemophilia Segment:
2018
Select Products in Developmental Stage
Select Mergers and Acquisitions
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Prevalence of Bleeding Disorders to Propel Market
Prospects
EXHIBIT 8: Total Number of Patients with Bleeding Disorders for
Select Countries: 1999 to 2017
EXHIBIT 9: Total Number Patients with Haemophilia A and
Haemophilia B
Prophylactic Treatment in Hemophilia to Support Market Growth
EXHIBIT 10: Percentage Breakdown of Diagnosis and Treatment
Rates in Haemophilia
Emerging Therapies/ Investments to Spur Market Demand
New Product Launches/ Approvals to Support Market Growth
Higher Cost of Drugs to Hinder Bleeding Disorders Treatment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders Treatment
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hemophilia A by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Hemophilia A by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hemophilia A by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Hemophilia B by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Hemophilia B by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hemophilia B by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Plasma-derived
Coagulation Factor Concentrates by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Plasma-derived Coagulation
Factor Concentrates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Plasma-derived
Coagulation Factor Concentrates by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Recombinant
Coagulation Factor Concentrates by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Recombinant Coagulation
Factor Concentrates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Recombinant Coagulation
Factor Concentrates by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Fibrin Sealants
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Fibrin Sealants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Fibrin Sealants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Drug
Classes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Drug Classes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Drug Classes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders Treatment
by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders Treatment
by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants
and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug
Classes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
EXHIBIT 11: Percentage Breakdown of Total Population in Canada
with Hemophilia by Age Group: 2017
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation
Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug
Classes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation
Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug
Classes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation
Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug
Classes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation
Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug
Classes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation
Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug
Classes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation
Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug
Classes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation
Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug
Classes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders Treatment
by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders Treatment
by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants
and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug
Classes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation
Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug
Classes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation
Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug
Classes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation
Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants
and Other Drug Classes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation
Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants
and Other Drug Classes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation
Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06040272/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________