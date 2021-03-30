Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2027 - Antisense RNA Segment is Projected to Account for $974.2 Million

Dublin, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics estimated at US$ 1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 1.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the period 2020-2027.
Antisense RNA, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$ 974.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the RNA Interference segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $331.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR
The Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 331.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 400.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %)
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 36 Featured):
- Acuitas Therapeutics
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Antisense Therapeutics Ltd.
- Arbutus Biopharma
- Benitec Biopharma Ltd.
- Bio-Path Holdings Inc.
- Calando Pharmaceuticals
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
- Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Gene Signal
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Gradalis
- iCo Therapeutics
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Lorus Therapeutics (Aptose Biosciences)
- Marina Biotech
- miRagen Therapeutics
- Mirna Therapeutics Inc
- Olix Pharmaceuticals
- OncoGeneX Pharmaceuticals
- Quark Pharmaceuticals
- Regulus Therapeutics
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals
- Rxi Pharmaceuticals
- Sanofi S.A
- Santaris Pharma A/S (Roche)
- Sarepta Therapeutics
- Silence Therapeutics Plc
- Sirnaomics Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- Market Analytics
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- Market Analytics
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
