Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2027 - Antisense RNA Segment is Projected to Account for $974.2 Million

Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics estimated at US$ 1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 1.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the period 2020-2027.

Antisense RNA, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$ 974.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the RNA Interference segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $331.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR



The Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 331.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 400.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %)

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 36 Featured):

Acuitas Therapeutics

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Antisense Therapeutics Ltd.

Arbutus Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Ltd.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc.

Calando Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc

Gene Signal

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Gradalis

iCo Therapeutics

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Lorus Therapeutics (Aptose Biosciences)

Marina Biotech

miRagen Therapeutics

Mirna Therapeutics Inc

Olix Pharmaceuticals

OncoGeneX Pharmaceuticals

Quark Pharmaceuticals

Regulus Therapeutics

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rxi Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi S.A

Santaris Pharma A/S (Roche)

Sarepta Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics Plc

Sirnaomics Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

