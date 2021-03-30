This is a press release by Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis”) in connection with the public offer by Sanofi Foreign Participations B.V. (“the Offeror”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanofi (“Sanofi”), for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Kiadis launched on February 12, 2021 (the “Offer”). This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer will be made only by means of the offer memorandum approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) on February 10, 2021 and recognized by the Belgian Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit voor Financiële Diensten en Markten) on February 11, 2021 (the “Offer Memorandum”). This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release will have the meaning given thereto in the Offer Memorandum.

Kiadis EGM adopts all resolutions related to the

recommended public offer by Sanofi

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, March 30, 2021 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS) announces that all resolutions related to the recommended public offer by Sanofi have been adopted at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “EGM”) held today.

Arthur Lahr, CEO of Kiadis, commented: “The adoption of all resolutions at today’s EGM is an important next step in the Offer process, both for Kiadis and Sanofi. The minimum acceptance level threshold has now been lowered to 80%. While the Acceptance Period continues until April 12, 2021, Kiadis and Sanofi will continue to work constructively together to satisfy the remaining Offer conditions.”

The following resolutions were all adopted at the EGM:

Conditional amendment of the articles of association of Kiadis (following Settlement);

Conditional amendment of the articles of association of Kiadis (following delisting);

Conditional appointment of Mr. Frank Nestle, Mr. Kripa Ram and Mr. Jérémie Girard as new members of the Kiadis Supervisory Board as of Settlement;

Re-appointment of Mr. Arthur Lahr as a member of the Kiadis Management Board;

Conditional appointment of Ms. Marion Zerlin as a member of the Kiadis Management Board as of Settlement;

Discharge of each member of the Kiadis Management Board and the Kiadis Supervisory Board;

Conditional full and final discharge of Messrs. Martijn Kleijwegt, Berndt Modig, Otto Schwarz and Subhanu Saxena, members of the Kiadis Supervisory Board; and

The Post-Offering Restructuring, being (i) the approval of the resolution of the Kiadis Management Board to pursue the Asset Sale and (ii) subject to completion of the Asset Sale, to dissolve Kiadis, (iii) the appointment of Stichting Liquidator Kiadis as the liquidator of Kiadis, (iv) the approval of the reimbursement of the liquidator’s reasonable salary and costs and (v) the appointment of Sanofi S.A. as the custodian of Kiadis’ books and records following its dissolution.

Because the Post-Offer Restructuring Resolution has been adopted, the minimum acceptance level threshold has been lowered from 95% to 80%. Reference is made to Section 6.6(a)(i) of the Offer Memorandum.

Kiadis and the Offeror continue to work constructively to satisfy the other Offer Conditions and are making timely progress, anticipating that the Acceptance Period shall close on April 12, 2021. Please see the Offer Memorandum for information on how Shareholders can tender their Shares under the Offer.

Dutch Translation/Nederlandse vertaling

Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis” of de “Vennootschap”) (Euronext Amsterdam en Brussel: KDS) kondigt aan dat alle besluiten met betrekking tot het voorgenomen openbare bod door Sanofi zijn aangenomen door de buitengewone aandeelhoudersvergadering (de “BAVA”) die vandaag plaatsvond.

Arthur Lahr, CEO van Kiadis, zegt, “De goedkeuring van alle besluiten op de BAVA van vandaag is een belangrijke stap in het biedingsproces, voor zowel Kiadis als Sanofi. Het minimale acceptatieniveau is nu verlaagd tot 80%. Tijdens de Aanmeldingstermijn, die doorloopt tot 12 april 2021, zullen Kiadis en Sanofi constructief blijven samenwerken om de resterende Biedingsvoorwaarden te vervullen.”

De volgende besluiten zijn allemaal aangenomen op de BAVA:

Voorwaardelijke wijziging van de statuten van Kiadis (na de Overdracht);

Voorwaardelijke wijziging van de statuten van Kiadis (na de beëindiging van de beursnotering);

Voorwaardelijke benoeming van dhr. Frank Nestle, dhr. Kripa Ram en dhr. Jérémie Girard als nieuwe leden van de Raad van Commissarissen van Kiadis vanaf de Overdracht;

Herbenoeming van dhr. Arthur Lahr als lid van de Raad van Bestuur van Kiadis;

Voorwaardelijke benoeming van mevr. Marion Zerlin als lid van de Raad van Bestuur van Kiadis vanaf de Overdracht;

Verlening van decharge aan ieder lid van de Raad van Bestuur en de Raad van Commissarissen van Kiadis;

Voorwaardelijke volledige en finale kwijting van de heren Martijn Kleijwegt, Berndt Modig, Otto Schwarz en Subhanu Saxena, leden van de Raad van Commissarissen van Kiadis; en

De Herstructurering na de Aanbieding, zijnde (i) de goedkeuring van het besluit van de Raad van Bestuur van Kiadis om de Verkoop van Activa voort te zetten en, (ii) onder voorbehoud van voltooiing van de Verkoop van Activa, om Kiadis te ontbinden, (iii) de benoeming van Stichting Liquidator Kiadis als de vereffenaar van Kiadis, (iv) de goedkeuring van de vergoeding van het redelijke salaris en de kosten van de vereffenaar en (v) de aanstelling van Sanofi S.A. als de bewaarder van de boeken en bescheiden van Kiadis na haar ontbinding.

Omdat het besluit tot de Herstructurering na de Aanbieding is aangenomen, is het minimale acceptatieniveau verlaagd van 95% tot 80%. Verwezen wordt naar Sectie 6.6(a)(i) van het Biedingsbericht.

Kiadis en de Bieder blijven constructief samenwerken om de andere Biedingsvoorwaarden te vervullen en boeken goede vooruitgang, in de verwachting dat de Aanmeldingstermijn zal sluiten op 12 april 2021. Zie het Biedingsbericht voor informatie over hoe Aandeelhouders hun Aandelen onder het Bod kunnen aanbieden.

Dit is een samenvatting van het Engelstalige persbericht. Bij eventuele verschillen is de tekst van het Engelstalige persbericht altijd leidend.

Documentation

The agenda for the EGM, the explanatory notes and accompanying documents and the voting results of the EGM are available on Kiadis’ website: www.kiadis.com under “For Investors – Shareholder Meetings”.

Further Information

This announcement contains select, condensed information regarding the Offer and does not replace the Offer Memorandum and/or the Position Statement. The information in this announcement is not complete and additional information is contained in the Offer Memorandum and the Position Statement.

Digital copies of the Offer Memorandum are available on the website of the Offeror ( www.sanofi.com ) and digital copies of the Position Statement are available on the website of Kiadis ( www.kiadis.com ). Such websites do not constitute part of, and are not incorporated by reference into, the Offer Memorandum. Copies of the Offer Memorandum and the Position Statement are on request also available free of charge at the offices of Kiadis and the Settlement Agent at the addresses below:

Kiadis

Kiadis Pharma N.V.

Paasheuvelweg 25A

1105 BP Amsterdam

The Netherlands Settlement Agent

ING Bank N.V.

Bijlmerdreef 106

1102 CT Amsterdam

The Netherlands

For more information:

Kiadis:

Maryann Cimino, Director, Corporate Affairs

Tel: +1 (617) 710-7305

m.cimino@kiadis.com







Kiadis Media Relations Contacts

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication:

Leon Melens (Amsterdam)

Tel: +31 6 538 16 427

lmelens@lifespring.nl





Optimum Strategic Communications:

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur

Tel: +44 203 950 9144

kiadis@optimumcomms.com

About Kiadis

Founded in 1997, Kiadis is committed to developing innovative cell-based medicines for patients with life-threatening diseases. With headquarters in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and offices and activities across the United States, Kiadis is reimagining medicine by leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune system to source the best cells for life.

Kiadis is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels since July 2, 2015, under the symbol KDS. Learn more at www.kiadis.com .

Disclaimer

The information in the press release is not intended to be complete. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities.

The distribution of this press release may, in some countries, be restricted by law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into possession of this document should inform themselves of and observe these restrictions. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, Kiadis disclaims any responsibility or liability for the violation of any such restrictions by any person. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Neither Kiadis, nor any of its advisors assumes any responsibility for any violation by any of these restrictions. Any Kiadis shareholder who is in any doubt as to his or her position should consult an appropriate professional advisor without delay.