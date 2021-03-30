Global Acoustic Microscopy Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027

New York, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acidity Regulators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039726/?utm_source=GNW

Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there's a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

Abstract:

- Global Acidity Regulators Market to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Acidity Regulators estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Acetic Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Citric Acid segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR

- The Acidity Regulators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

- Lactic Acid Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR

- In the global Lactic Acid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$489.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$732.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039726/?utm_source=GNW



