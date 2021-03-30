Turkish Ministry of Health Approves Increase in Patient Recruitment into the Phase II Trial for LSALT Peptide

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Biopartners Inc. (“Arch” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF), announced today that it received approval from the Turkish Ministry of Health, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (MoH) to recruit up to twenty additional patients into the Phase II trial of its lead drug LSALT peptide (Metablok), targeting acute lung injury and acute kidney injury caused by inflammation in patients with severe cases of COVID-19.



The approval from the MoH doubles the number of patients allowed into the Turkish arm of the trial from twenty to forty. The first twenty patients in Turkey have already been recruited into the trial and have completed treatment. Patient recruitment is expected to resume this week in two hospital sites in Istanbul and Ankara.

Recent data have shown a second surge in new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in Turkey, with a new pandemic high of over 32,000 daily infections reported on March 29, 2021. Turkey experienced a similar surge in daily infections during December 2020. Hospitalization rates are currently at approximately 1% of infected cases, once again putting a strain on the Turkish hospital system.

Patient recruitment in this 60-patient phase II trial continues in four clinical sites in Canada and the USA, with 46 patients recruited to date between North America and Turkey.

“We appreciate the support of the Turkish Ministry of Health and the enthusiasm of our clinical sites in Turkey to recruit more patients into our trial during this difficult pandemic,” said Richard Muruve, CEO of Arch.

About the Phase II trial for LSALT Peptide

The Phase II trial is an international, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, proof of concept study of LSALT peptide (Metablok) as prevention of organ inflammation known to trigger acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and acute kidney injury (AKI) in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) or new variants of the virus. ARDS is the leading cause of death in COVID-infected patients. AKI has been observed in approximately 35% of patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19 and is also a leading cause of mortality.1

The composite primary endpoint of the Phase II trial reflects the severe effects often experienced by hospitalized COVID-19 patients and deemed appropriate for LSALT peptide’s novel mechanism of action in blocking consequential inflammation in the lungs, kidneys, and other organs.

Additional information about the Phase II trial can be found at:

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04402957

The Phase II results will be used to design the Phase III program, including greater patient numbers to more fully evaluate efficacy and safety in hospitalized patients at risk to inflammation in the lungs, kidneys or liver.

About COVID-19

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that emerged in China in late 2019. Severe complications from COVID-19 are in large part due to excessive host immune responses to the virus that result in progressive lung inflammation and acute respiratory distress syndrome that often requires mechanical ventilation and critical care1. Patients with severe COVID-19 also experience multiple organ dysfunction including acute kidney injury, liver dysfunction, cardiac failure, and blood abnormalities. Treatment of severe COVID-19 has been primarily supportive, relying heavily on respiratory, infectious diseases, and critical care medicine.

Survival rates and health care system capacity could both be improved with new treatments that prevent the severe manifestations of COVID-19, such as worsening lung inflammation (ARDS) and AKI experienced by patients infected with SARS-CoV-22 or the many variants that have emerged globally in recent months.

About Arch Biopartners

Arch Biopartners Inc. is a clinical stage company focused on the development of innovative technologies that have the potential to make a significant medical or commercial impact. Arch is developing a pipeline of new drug candidates that inhibit inflammation in the lungs, liver and kidneys via the dipeptidase-1 (DPEP-1) pathway for multiple medical indications.

Continuing under development in the Arch portfolio are: AB569, a potential new treatment for antibiotic resistant bacterial infections in wounds and the lungs; and ‘Borg’ peptide coatings that increase corrosion resistance and decrease bacterial biofilm on various medical grade metals and plastics.

For more information on Arch Biopartners, its technologies and other public documents Arch has filed on SEDAR, please visit www.archbiopartners.com .

The Company has 61,462,302 common shares outstanding.

