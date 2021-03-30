Intuit Chief Enterprise Security Architect Bernard Diwakar Joins Identity Defined Security Alliance Customer Advisory Board

DENVER, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), a nonprofit that provides vendor-neutral education and resources to help organizations reduce the risk of a breach by combining identity and security strategies, today announced that Bernard Diwakar, chief enterprise security architect for Intuit, has joined its Customer Advisory Board (CAB). Diwakar will provide user perspective and guidance on the vision, mission, and work of the IDSA. In addition, vArmour and Venafi have also become members of the IDSA.



“Identity Defined Security provides real time, intelligence-based access to data and applications by integrating Identity and Access Management (IAM) infrastructure with enterprise cyber security technologies, and is a critical component to reducing cyber risk,” said Diwakar. “After spending decades in the IAM space, I look forward to working with the IDSA to further develop best practices and educate other organizations on identity-centric approaches to security.”

New Members

vArmour

vArmour is a leading provider of Application Relationship Management. Enterprises around the world rely on vArmour to visualize and control relationships between every user, every app, and across every environment to reduce risk and increase resiliency — all without adding new agents or infrastructure.

Venafi

Venafi is a cybersecurity market leader in and an inventor of machine identity management, securing machine-to-machine connections and communications. Venafi protects machine identity types by orchestrating cryptographic keys and digital certificates for SSL/TLS, SSH, code signing, mobile and IoT.

Identity Management Day — April 13, 2021

The IDSA is proud to host the first-ever Identity Management Day, in partnership with the National Cyber Security Alliance, on April 13, 2021. The event’s mission is to educate business leaders, IT decision makers and consumers on the importance of identity management and key components including governance, identity-centric security best practices, processes, and technology, with a special focus on the dangers of not properly securing identities and related access credentials.

To learn more about and get involved in Identity Management Day 2021, please visit www.identitymanagementday.org .

About the Identity Defined Security Alliance

The IDSA is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers, and practitioners that acts as an independent source of thought leadership, expertise, and practical guidance on identity centric approaches to security for technology professionals. The IDSA is a nonprofit that facilitates community collaboration to help organizations reduce risk by providing education, best practices, and resources.



