RDE Inc. CEO Discusses Corporate Resilience and Resolve in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

RDE (restaurant, dining and entertainment) owns and operates Restaurant.com, the largest restaurant-focused digital deal brands in the U.S. Through an array of customized rewards, incentives and loyalty benefits programs, Restaurant.com has become a key ingredient in the recipe for resilience for many independent restaurants nationwide.

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Thakker describes the Company’s operations and how it generates multiple revenue streams through its B2B, B2C and ancillary businesses. Key partnerships – which include T-Mobile, Florida Power, Progressive Insurance, Hertz, AFLAC and others – sweeten the structure, with each agreement growing the Company’s database of consumers by the millions.

The interview highlights several of these partnerships, including a recent agreement with MemberHub in which Restaurant.com will offer its restaurant-focused digital deals to the nearly 3 million users of MemberHub, and another with AMAC (the Association of Mature American Citizens) and its 2.3 million members.

Of great significance is RDE’s partnership with celebrity chef Fabio Viviani as the first member of the Company’s Restaurant Advisory Board. Viviani, a hospitality developer, best-selling cookbook author and TV host, has opened dozens of food establishments, restaurants, bars and event spaces. Fabio Viviani Hospitality is one of the nation’s leading restaurant groups, serving more than 10 million meals each year.

“One of our initiatives in 2021 was to partner with restaurateur and chefs who are at the forefront of the industry, who are feeling the pain through this pandemic,” states Thakker. Viviani recognizes RDE’s efforts to get the restaurant industry back on its feet, he says, and joined the Company’s advisory board to contribute his expertise to the rebound.

The interview shifts to RDE’s financial performance and its ability to excel through the COVID pandemic. Thakker describes how the celebration of RDE’s acquisition of Restaurant.com in the spring of 2020 collided with the first wave of national lockdowns.

Management pooled their expertise, leveraging over 100 years of combined to restructure RDE during the lockdown and plan for the year ahead.

“RDE bought Restaurant.com on March 1, 2020. Fourteen days later, the entire country goes on a lockdown, including Restaurant.com. What we did as a management team … we took the time to restructure everything from service providers to our lease to reduce our operating costs,” explains Thakker. “We knew we were going to take a hit on topline, so when we come out of this pandemic, whether it’s 10 weeks or 10 months later, we were going to be ready to go. On the planning side, we also took time to rebuild and enhance our technology, we built our new product offering that we’re going to be coming out with in Q2. We are ready to go as we come to an end of this pandemic.”

Thakker says he is confident that consumer demand and the ease of dining out will propel the restaurant industry into a rapid, leading comeback as COVID restrictions are lifted.

“Our industry is going to bounce back first,” he says. “When you look at all the industries that have been affected, whether it’s restaurants, airlines, hotels, cruise or theaters, our industry is going to pop or bounce back first. Why? One, because of pent-up demand. Two, it’s the easiest thing for people to do … I can just pick up and go, I don’t need to make any reservations at a hotel, or reservations with an airline that’s three months out … that’s why I believe that the restaurant industry is going to bounce back immediately as we get going here post-pandemic.”

About RDE Inc.

RDE Inc. (OTCQB:RSTN) (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Founded in 1999, Restaurant.com, Specials by Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.RDEHoldings.com and https://www.Restaurant.com.

