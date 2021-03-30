Overstock Welcomes Elizabeth Solomon as Chief Marketing Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading e-commerce home furnishings retailer, today welcomed Elizabeth Solomon as the company’s new chief marketing officer. Solomon, who most recently served as the head of marketing for Amazon's global private brands portfolio, will oversee Overstock's marketing efforts, including customer acquisition and retention, marketing communications, and marketing technologies.



With record growth and a renewed focus on home, Overstock is focused on increasing mobile app adoption, improving performance marketing, and increasing brand marketing opportunities. Solomon brings more than a decade of leadership in marketing and product management to Overstock, including extensive experience in positioning brands for success and developing strategies that resonate with new and existing customers.

“Elizabeth’s extensive track record in growing, building, and repositioning brands is just what we need as consumers continue to turn online for their home furnishing needs,” said Jonathan Johnson, CEO of Overstock. “We found just the right executive to take Overstock’s marketing to the next level. I look forward to her contributions in continuing our sustainable, profitable market share growth.”

Prior to Amazon, Solomon held senior marketing leadership positions with consumer Fortune 100 companies, including Samsung Electronics, Walmart, and Nestlé.

“I am thrilled to join such an innovative and passionate executive team that has led the company through an amazing year of growth,” said Solomon. “I’m excited about the opportunities ahead and helping further amplify Overstock’s reputation as the premier online shopping destination for home furnishings.”

For more information about Overstock, visit the company website at Overstock.com or connect with the team on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and YouTube .

About Overstock:

Overstock.com, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Series A-1 Preferred Stock (tZERO ATS:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred Stock (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by tens of millions of customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to the development and acceleration of blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen and re-humanize commerce. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

O, Overstock.com, O.com, Club O, and Worldstock are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to Overstock’s expectations regarding its performance and performance of its new chief marketing officer. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.

Contacts



Investor Relations:

Alexis Callahan

801-947-5126

ir@overstock.com





Media Relations:

Megan Herrick

801-947-3564

pr@overstock.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c6de1a7-94e1-493f-8dff-2d1f84f0900f