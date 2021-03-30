Global Autologous Matrix-Induced Chondrogenesis (AMIC) Market to Reach $193.2 Million by 2027

New York, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988003/?utm_source=GNW

- As the World’s Population Ages, New Healthcare Challenges Will Need to Be Managed With Great Planning & Care to Avert a Social Crisis. Disabled & Elderly Assistive Technology to Reach $34 Billion

- The global market for Disabled & Elderly Assistive Technology is projected to reach US$34 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. Advances in medical technology, healthcare and lifestyle are resulting in people living longer than ever before. Advancements in treatment of heart disease, cancer & stroke although has reduced mortality has increased the risk of people living longer with ever deteriorating quality of life & long-term disability. Therefore there is a pressing need for communities to rethink issues such as housing, transportation, social services, health & wellness programs. Assistive technology refers to technology, devices and equipment used for providing assistance to the elderly population or people suffering from disabilities. Elderly people and disabled individuals confront significant difficulties in independently carrying out activities of daily living (ADLs) or even with assistance. ADLs refer to routine self-care activities such as mobility, eating, dressing, grooming, toileting, bathing and personal devices care. Assistive technologies are designed to provide assistance to such individuals facing limited capabilities in performing ADLs. With assistive technology, it is possible to provide some degree of independence to people and enabling them to perform tasks that would otherwise be difficult to carry out. Mobility assistance, assistive furniture aids, bathroom safety & assistance products, and communication aids, among others. For instance wheelchairs offer independent mobility to people who cannot walk, whereas some assistance devices help people in feeding aids. Besides enabling people with disabilities and the elderly to lead independent and social lives, assistive technology is also important for reducing institutional costs.

- The pandemic has brought into focus aging-in-place is a powerful driver for assisted living technologies with over 9 in 10 seniors expressing willingness to live in their current homes over the next 6 to 12 years. Aging-in-place is making a comeback after devastating statistics of virus mortalities in nursing homes. The pandemic’s impact was the worst on senior living facilities. Thousands of seniors died both because of the virus and because of ignored advices of over a decade that senior care facilities can be the most vulnerable places during such public health emergencies and therefore need much precaution. More than 50% COVID-19 fatalities across Europe were in nursing homes while in the US around 40% of all deaths due to virus were in long term care facilities, as per the WHO. In the United States, several states failed to recognize this vulnerability in the initial days. Not much was done for protecting senior care facilities and nursing homes. Senior care facilities are more complex than nursing homes. They are a combination of numerous products, services, providers and payors, taking care of more than 50 million US population, aged over 65. Majority residents in senior care facilities struggle with chronic conditions and cognitive disorders. These people are completely dependent for their daily living on dedicated caretakers at long term care facilities. Social isolation and poverty also impact most of these seniors.

- In addition the pandemic has also brought definitive changes to how senior living providers are conducting their business. Facilities are now compelled to rethink strategies for better coordinating care. One of the major changes that the pandemic brought forth is the care centers becoming more of healthcare providers. Earlier, focus of the facilities was primarily on providing care and housing to seniors while for healthcare services for the residents they relied on outside healthcare services. This old model is anticipated to gradually fade and the model of providing healthcare to older adults, in the senior care facilities itself would become predominant. The pandemic led to older adults increasingly fear hospitals, doctor’s office or emergency rooms as these places have been linked to the deadly coronavirus spread. Senior living providers are now able to better coordinate healthcare service while at the same time offering social engagement and programming that the facilities are known for. Also, many facilities are not providing healthcare services to their residents by themselves but instead entering into partnerships with dedicated healthcare providers that offer care at facilities. Nonetheless, whether they provide healthcare services themselves or engage other providers, the facilities would now have to become more aggressively involved in managing health conditions of residents because it is on this parameter that the centers would be judged. Senior living facilities are also making the most of modern technologies such as AI, remote monitoring and telehealth among others. Use of telehealth skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for helping seniors residing at long-term care facilities and the trend of rapid growth is anticipated to continue well into the future. A massive opportunity is therefore taking shape for technologies & products that enable independent living & empower caregivers to provide a higher level of care.



Select Competitors (Total 163 Featured)

Demant A/S

DRIVE MEDICAL

GN Hearing A/S

Invacare Corporation

MED-EL (Austria)

NORDIC CAPITAL (SUNRISE MEDICAL LLC)

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Permobil Group (Sweden)

Pride Mobility Products® Corporation

Sonova Holding AG

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Widex A/S

WS Audiology Denmark A/S







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Telecare: The Amalgamation of Technology and Health Care

Pandemic Compels Senior Care Facilities to Use Modern

Technologies for Offering Better Care

An Introduction to Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology

Global Market Outlook

Rise in Geriatric & Disabled Population Fuels Need for

Assistive Technologies

EXHIBIT 1: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 2: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

EXHIBIT 3: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in

Select Countries for 2020E

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart Assistive Technologies Emerge for the Elderly Population

Sustained Advancements in Assistive Technologies & Focus on R&D

Efforts to Boost Adoption

Silver Tsunami Paves Way for a Spate of Innovations in Senior Care

Select Innovations in Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies

Senior-Friendly mHealth and Telehealth Technologies Facilitate

Independent Living

Digital Inclusion of Elderly and Disabled: Critical for Success

of Assistive Living Technologies

IoT Solutions to Improve Senior Care and Help Seniors Community

Live Independent Life

EXHIBIT 4: World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices

(in Million) for Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Rising Incidence of Physical Disabilities: A Grim Reality

Driving Significance of Assistive Living Technologies

EXHIBIT 5: Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group

A Review of Select Assistive Technologies for the Disabled

Increasing Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Chronic

Medical Conditions Propels Market Growth

Osteoarthritis & Osteoporosis: Major Health Conditions

Affecting Mobility in the Elderly

EXHIBIT 6: Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People

with Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for

2012 and 2022P

EXHIBIT 7: % of Women Affected by Osteoporosis

Obesity & Lifestyle Diseases Limit Mobility

EXHIBIT 8: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &

2045)

EXHIBIT 9: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for

the Years 2019 and 2030P

Shift towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for the Market

As Hearing Impairment Emerges as a Major Disability Especially

among Elderly, Hearing Devices Provide Aid in Maintaining

Independent Lifestyles

EXHIBIT 10: Number of People with Disabling Hearing Loss

Worldwide in Million for the Years 2015 to 2050

Personal Mobility Devices: Need for Mobility Drives Market Growth

EXHIBIT 11: Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Breakdown

(in %) by Product Type: 2020E

Favorable Trends in the Personal Mobility Devices Market

Strengthen Market Prospects

Wheelchairs: Meeting Mobility Needs of the Elderly & Disabled

for Personal, Social, and Professional Fulfillment

EXHIBIT 12: Global Wheelchairs Market Breakdown by Region/

Country (in %): 2019

Powered Wheelchairs: Superior Attributes over Manual

Wheelchairs Drive Demand

High-tech Wheelchairs for Spinal Cord Injury Patients

Stair Lifts: Enabling Easy Movement for Immobile Individuals

Design Modifications and Infrastructure Development in Care

Facilities & Residences Propels Market

Rising Incidence of Cognitive Impairment Issues Drive Focus

onto Assistive Speech Technology

Progressive Mobility: A Growing Area of Focus in Bed Design

Government Efforts to Improve Healthcare Infrastructure and

Favorable Insurance Schemes Support Market

EXHIBIT 13: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

EXHIBIT 14: Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for

2019

Challenges Confronting Disabled and Elderly Assistive

Technology Market



