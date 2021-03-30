Corbus Pharmaceuticals Reports Last Subject Visit in DETERMINE Phase 3 Study of Lenabasum for Treatment of Dermatomyositis

Topline data on schedule for Q2 2021

Dermatomyositis is a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease characterized by skin and muscle inflammation, and affects ~80,000 people in North America, EU, and Japan

There is a significant need for safer and more effective treatments in dermatomyositis because of limitations of current treatment options

Norwood, MA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company pioneering transformative medicines that target the endocannabinoid system, today announced that the last subject completed the final visit in the double-blind, placebo-controlled part of the Company’s Phase 3 D ETER M INE study of lenabasum for the treatment of dermatomyositis. The open-label extension of the study is ongoing. Topline results from the study are on track to be reported in the second quarter of 2021.

The Phase 3 trial is an international, 176-subject study evaluating the safety and efficacy of lenabasum in adult dermatomyositis patients who are receiving standard treatments, including background immunosuppressive therapies. This study is the largest randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled dermatomyositis study to date. Subjects were randomized 2:1:2 to either receive lenabasum 20 mg twice per day, lenabasum 5 mg twice per day, or placebo twice per day.

The primary efficacy endpoint is the composite American College of Rheumatology/European League Against Rheumatism 2016 Total Improvement Score (“Total Improvement Score”) at Week 28. Change from baseline will be provided for each component of the Total Improvement Score to support this composite endpoint. Definition of Improvement, Investigator Global Assessment scale of skin activity, and Cutaneous Dermatomyositis Activity and Severity Index activity score are among secondary efficacy endpoints.

Lenabasum was granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of dermatomyositis from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

About Lenabasum

Lenabasum is a novel, oral, small molecule designed to provide an alternative to immunosuppressive treatments for inflammatory or fibrotic diseases. Lenabasum binds to and activates the cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is preferentially expressed on activated immune cells, to resolve inflammation and limit fibrosis. Data from animal models and human clinical studies suggest that lenabasum can reduce expression of genes and proteins involved in inflammation and fibrosis. In clinical testing to date, lenabasum has an acceptable safety and tolerability profiles without evidence of immunosuppression.

About Dermatomyositis

Dermatomyositis (DM), a form of myositis, is a chronic, rare, inflammatory, clinically heterogenous, life-threatening autoimmune disease affecting approximately 80,000 people in North America, EU and Japan.1 The signs and symptoms of DM reflect multi-organ involvement, which includes distinctive skin rashes usually accompanied by proximal muscle weakness, and can also include pulmonary, cardiac, gastrointestinal, and joint involvement.2 Patients with DM can have recurrent disease flares or chronic progressive disease activity, with increased mortality.3,4 The current mainstay of treatments include FDA-approved systemic glucocorticoids, adrenocorticotropic hormone analogue and off-label use of glucocorticoid-sparing immunosuppressive agents.5,6 There is significant unmet need for new treatments to achieve disease control in DM because of limited efficacy or toxicity of immunosuppressive agents or refractory disease.7,8

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines designed to target the endocannabinoid system. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, oral, selective cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist designed to provide an alternative to immunosuppressive medications in the treatment of chronic inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in dermatomyositis and systemic lupus erythematosus. Corbus is also developing a pipeline of other preclinical drug candidates from its endocannabinoid system platform.

Lenabasum is not approved for the treatment of any indication. For more information on Corbus’ clinical programs, please visit here.

For more information, visit www.corbuspharma.com, and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

