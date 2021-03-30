Global Air Source Heat Pumps Market to Reach $265.9 Billion by 2027

New York, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Cargo Containers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988000/?utm_source=GNW
Abstract:
- Flying Real Low, Plunging Air Cargo Traffic Takes a $15.5 Million Bite Out of the Global Revenues for Air Cargo Containers
- The global market for Air Cargo Containers is expected to slump by -6.2% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover and grow to reach US$318.3 million by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. The COVID-19 outbreak has severely hit the freight transport and cargo containers market in the last months and the situation is likely to continue to remain grim for the rest of the year. Strict border travel & cargo movement restrictions imposed across countries to prevent the spread of infections has dealt global exports & imports a massive blow. Global trade which was already slowing down in 2019 due to trade tensions between U.S. & China is now facing additional woes of pandemic restrictions, recession & falling economic activity. Over 75% of global trade is carried out between countries without a common border making reliance on sea and air greater than trade with countries with common borders where road & rail have higher shares. The announcement of restrictions by the US on flights from Asia and Europe affected shipping and haul cargo capacity. The supply chain disruption on a global scale and restrictions coerced operators to rely on commercial aircraft, which resulted in a sharp hike in rates of all-cargo airlines. Amid the global cargo capacity crunches in air, road, rail, and ocean freight due to Covid-19, companies are looking into innovative solutions to combat the challenge of managing supply chains. As part of business continuity plans companies have more number of staff operating from home to address consumer queries and arrange for shipments as per the changing market conditions. With air cargo capacity dropping by double digits compared to the corresponding periods in the year 2019, air freight prices continue to skyrocket, especially in the Transpacific trade area. Forwarders are considering use of passenger freighters to move smaller quantities. Passenger areas of airplanes are being used to hold cargo instead of freighters that can hold 130 tons of capacity.
- Companies are also switching from ocean freight to air freight, to get their goods early. With demand for goods such as PPE remaining strong during the pandemic period, prices for air freight are expected to remain high in the near term. While participants are struggling to secure shipping space to avoid delays, the industry is likely to face pricing and capacity issues for air cargo in the coming months. With global air cargo capacity already down by over 37.2% & with only 22.6% of belly cargo still flying, demand for Air Cargo Containers is expected to slump to historic lows in the year 2020. Apart from the disruptions in available capacity, air cargo logistics providers are also suffering from lack of clarity on available capacity. International air travel during the peak of the lockdown regulations during the 2nd quarter of 2020 was mostly through chartered flights that did not provide any transparency on the available capacity. As most of the flights were ad-hoc flights, it became impossible for logistics companies to predict capacity. Even though cargo operations were not affected, transport through dedicated cargo freighters became expensive. In addition, the rigid structure of air cargo transporters of operating between city pairs did not meet the requirements of air freight logistics. The other option of chartering flights is expensive and is economically unviable for most products. The lack of transparency in available capacity is affecting the cash flows of logistics companies. In addition, logistics companies still have to maintain airside and other ground handling capacities despite the lack of air cargo capacity, posing additional burden on these companies.
- Air cargo containers are intended to facilitate transportation of a comprehensive range of goods by air. Conforming to specific requirements of aircraft, air cargo containers come in different sizes and shapes to ensure optimal bundling of cargo. Unit load devices (ULDs) are pallets or containers designed to load freight, mail or luggage on wide-body or certain narrow-body aircraft. These containers or pallets allow bundling of large amounts of cargo into one unit for optimal use of space, effort and crew time. ULDs feature a packing list for easy tracking of contents. There are more than 900,000 ULDs with an estimated value of US$1 billion, which are covered under IATA regulations. These containers are broadly segregated into air cargo pallets and lower deck or box type containers. ULD pallets are made of rugged aluminum sheets and feature rims for locking into cargo net lugs. On the other hand, ULD containers also referred to as pods or cans, represent closed containers that are made of either aluminum or a combination of Lexan and aluminum. Some of these containers also feature inbuilt refrigeration units for carrying temperature-sensitive products. A ULD comes with a unique ULD number for its identification. While the three-lettered prefix signifies the type and characteristics of a ULD, the four or five digit serial number differentiates it from other units. The last two characters denote the owner of the container or pallet.
- Select Competitors (Total 24 Featured) -
- ACL Airshop LLC
- AEROTUF
- DoKaSch Temperature Solutions GmbH
- Envirotainer AB
- Granger Industries, Inc.
- Nordisk Aviation Products AS
- PalNet GmbH Air Cargo Products
- Safran S.A.
- Satco Inc.
- Vinyl Technology Inc.
- VRR Aviation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Pandemic Severely Disrupts Global Freight
Transportation and Cargo Containers Industry
EXHIBIT 1: Month-on-Month Growth in Global Trade: Jan 2019-
April2020
EXHIBIT 2: Percentage Change (%) in Load Factor by Region of
Origin and Aircraft Type: March-April 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Global Logistics Industry 2019 Vs 2020 Growth (In %)
Regional Market Review
Key Takeaways
Logistics Industry Bears the Brunt of COVID-19
COVID-19 Disrupts the Airfreight Sector
Air Cargo Containers: Offering Means for Optimal, Faster
Delivery of Goods by Air
Container Compatibility with Aircraft
Cargo Aircraft Types
Surge in Cargo Traffic to Allow Global Air Cargo Containers
Market to Experience Long Term Growth
Need to Transport Goods Faster Impels Market Growth
Gains for Pharmaceutical Logistics to Push Growth
Demand for Temperature-Controlled Containers Creates New Avenues
Expansion of Commercial Airlines & Need to Transport Military
Goods Fuel Growth
Economic Slowdown & Trade Protectionism Hinders Growth
LD-3 Retains Position as Most Popular Container Type
EXHIBIT 4: World Air Cargo Containers Market by Container Type
(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for LD-3, LD-11,
LD-6, M-1, and Other Container Types
Metals Remain Primary Material Type Segment
Metals Remain Primary Material Type Segment
Commercial Aircraft Containers Application Segment to
Experience Fastest Growth Rate
EXHIBIT 6: World Air Cargo Containers Market by Application:
(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Commercial
Aircraft, and Military Aircraft
Wide-Body Aircraft Segment to Command Major Share
Regional Analysis: Increasing Trade Activity Makes Asia-Pacific
an Exploding Air Cargo Containers Market
Air Freight Industry Heading towards Healthy Demand amid
Tightening Capacity
EXHIBIT 7: World Air Cargo Containers Market (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions
EXHIBIT 8: World Air Cargo Containers Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA,
Europe, and Japan
Global Air Cargo Containers Market Inches towards Fierce
Competition
Air cargo Container Owners Face Intense Pressure from Rising
Outbound Cargo Rates
Companies Resorting to Technological Innovations for Smarter
and Lighter ULDs
Recent Market Activity
Select Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Containers Industry to Continue Feeling Heat from COVID-19
Crisis in 2021
EXHIBIT 9: Global Air Cargo Market: Weight and Yield Monthly
YOY Change (in %) for the Months January 2020 through August
2020
EXHIBIT 10: Global Air Cargo Weight Monthly YOY Change (in %)
by Region: August 2020
Freight as Blessing Enables Air cargo Demand to Surpass
Capacity amid COVID-19
EXHIBIT 11: Global Air Cargo Volume (Demand) YOY Growth for the
Months May 2020 through August 2020
EXHIBIT 12: Global Air Cargo Volume (Capacity) YOY Growth for
the Months May 2020 through August 2020
Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Long Term Growth
Opportunities for Air Cargo Containers Market
Converting Airlines and Sharing Space to Address Demand
EXHIBIT 13: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections:
Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038
EXHIBIT 14: Freighter Aircraft Fleet in Service by Region:
(2019-2038)
EXHIBIT 15: Global Freighter Fleet Projections: Breakdown of
Fleet (Units) by Type for 2017 and 2037
Prominent Trends Altering and Governing Air Freight Logistics
Landscape
Air Cargo Industry Undergoes Significant Transformation with
New Approaches
Digitization Transforming the Air Freight Industry
Big Data Analytics Gains Importance in Freight Management
EXHIBIT 16: Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data
Technologies by Industry (2019)
ULDs: The Unseen Backbone of Air Cargo
Key Advancements in ULD Tracking Technologies
Air Cargo Industry Focuses on Developing and Manufacturing
Lightweight ULDs
Real-time Tracking: A Boon for Logistics Providers
Major Trends Influencing Air Freight of Pharmaceutical Products
Distribution of Potential COVID-19 Vaccine to Amplify Air cargo
Containers Demand
EXHIBIT 17: Global Air Cargo Weight Monthly YOY Change (in %)
by Product Segment: August 2020
Challenges for Growth of Air Cargo
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for LD-3 by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for LD-3 by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for LD-3 by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for LD-11 by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for LD-11 by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for LD-11 by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for LD-6 by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for LD-6 by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for LD-6 by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for M-1 by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for M-1 by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for M-1 by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Container
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Container Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Container Types
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Metals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Metals by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Metals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Composites by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Composites by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Composites by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Material
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Material Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Material Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Aircraft by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aircraft by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Military Aircraft
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Military Aircraft by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Military Aircraft by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
COVID-19 Pandemic Severely Impacts the Freight and Logistics
Industry
Harsh Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Airlines Industry Curtails
Momentum in Air Cargo Containers Market
EXHIBIT 18: Commercial Aircraft Fleet in North America by Type
(2017 & 2037)
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other
Container Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers by
Container Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LD-3,
LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Material Type - Metals, Composites and Other
Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Material Type - Metals, Composites and Other Material Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metals,
Composites and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Application - Commercial Aircraft and Military
Aircraft - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Application - Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other
Container Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers
by Container Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Material Type - Metals, Composites and Other
Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Material Type - Metals, Composites and Other Material Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers
by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metals, Composites and Other Material Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Application - Commercial Aircraft and Military
Aircraft - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Application - Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other
Container Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers by
Container Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LD-3,
LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Material Type - Metals, Composites and Other
Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Material Type - Metals, Composites and Other Material Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metals,
Composites and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Application - Commercial Aircraft and Military
Aircraft - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Application - Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
CHINA
COVID-19 Impacts Market Outlook
Air Freight Forwarding Market in China to Remain in State of
Flux in 2020
Primary Factors Responsible for Tightening of Airfreight Market
in China
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other
Container Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers by
Container Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LD-3,
LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Material Type - Metals, Composites and Other
Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Material Type - Metals, Composites and Other Material Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metals,
Composites and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Application - Commercial Aircraft and Military
Aircraft - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Application - Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
EUROPE
COVID-19 Crisis Impacts European Commercial Airlines Industry
Affecting the Air Cargo Container Market
EXHIBIT 19: Commercial Aircraft Projections in Europe:
Breakdown of Fleet (Units) by Type for 2018 and 2038
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other
Container Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers
by Container Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Material Type - Metals, Composites and Other
Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Material Type - Metals, Composites and Other Material Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers
by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metals, Composites and Other Material Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Application - Commercial Aircraft and Military
Aircraft - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Application - Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other
Container Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers
by Container Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Material Type - Metals, Composites and Other
Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Material Type - Metals, Composites and Other Material Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers
by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metals, Composites and Other Material Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Application - Commercial Aircraft and Military
Aircraft - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Application - Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other
Container Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers
by Container Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Material Type - Metals, Composites and Other
Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Material Type - Metals, Composites and Other Material Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers
by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metals, Composites and Other Material Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Application - Commercial Aircraft and Military
Aircraft - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Application - Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other
Container Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers
by Container Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Material Type - Metals, Composites and Other
Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Material Type - Metals, Composites and Other Material Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers
by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metals, Composites and Other Material Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Application - Commercial Aircraft and Military
Aircraft - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Application - Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other
Container Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers by
Container Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LD-3,
LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Material Type - Metals, Composites and Other
Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Material Type - Metals, Composites and Other Material Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metals,
Composites and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Air Cargo
Containers by Application - Commercial Aircraft and Military
Aircraft - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: UK Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by
Application - Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft Markets -
