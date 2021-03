Global Air Source Heat Pumps Market to Reach $265.9 Billion by 2027

New York, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Cargo Containers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988000/?utm_source=GNW

Abstract:

- Flying Real Low, Plunging Air Cargo Traffic Takes a $15.5 Million Bite Out of the Global Revenues for Air Cargo Containers

- The global market for Air Cargo Containers is expected to slump by -6.2% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover and grow to reach US$318.3 million by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. The COVID-19 outbreak has severely hit the freight transport and cargo containers market in the last months and the situation is likely to continue to remain grim for the rest of the year. Strict border travel & cargo movement restrictions imposed across countries to prevent the spread of infections has dealt global exports & imports a massive blow. Global trade which was already slowing down in 2019 due to trade tensions between U.S. & China is now facing additional woes of pandemic restrictions, recession & falling economic activity. Over 75% of global trade is carried out between countries without a common border making reliance on sea and air greater than trade with countries with common borders where road & rail have higher shares. The announcement of restrictions by the US on flights from Asia and Europe affected shipping and haul cargo capacity. The supply chain disruption on a global scale and restrictions coerced operators to rely on commercial aircraft, which resulted in a sharp hike in rates of all-cargo airlines. Amid the global cargo capacity crunches in air, road, rail, and ocean freight due to Covid-19, companies are looking into innovative solutions to combat the challenge of managing supply chains. As part of business continuity plans companies have more number of staff operating from home to address consumer queries and arrange for shipments as per the changing market conditions. With air cargo capacity dropping by double digits compared to the corresponding periods in the year 2019, air freight prices continue to skyrocket, especially in the Transpacific trade area. Forwarders are considering use of passenger freighters to move smaller quantities. Passenger areas of airplanes are being used to hold cargo instead of freighters that can hold 130 tons of capacity.

- Companies are also switching from ocean freight to air freight, to get their goods early. With demand for goods such as PPE remaining strong during the pandemic period, prices for air freight are expected to remain high in the near term. While participants are struggling to secure shipping space to avoid delays, the industry is likely to face pricing and capacity issues for air cargo in the coming months. With global air cargo capacity already down by over 37.2% & with only 22.6% of belly cargo still flying, demand for Air Cargo Containers is expected to slump to historic lows in the year 2020. Apart from the disruptions in available capacity, air cargo logistics providers are also suffering from lack of clarity on available capacity. International air travel during the peak of the lockdown regulations during the 2nd quarter of 2020 was mostly through chartered flights that did not provide any transparency on the available capacity. As most of the flights were ad-hoc flights, it became impossible for logistics companies to predict capacity. Even though cargo operations were not affected, transport through dedicated cargo freighters became expensive. In addition, the rigid structure of air cargo transporters of operating between city pairs did not meet the requirements of air freight logistics. The other option of chartering flights is expensive and is economically unviable for most products. The lack of transparency in available capacity is affecting the cash flows of logistics companies. In addition, logistics companies still have to maintain airside and other ground handling capacities despite the lack of air cargo capacity, posing additional burden on these companies.

- Air cargo containers are intended to facilitate transportation of a comprehensive range of goods by air. Conforming to specific requirements of aircraft, air cargo containers come in different sizes and shapes to ensure optimal bundling of cargo. Unit load devices (ULDs) are pallets or containers designed to load freight, mail or luggage on wide-body or certain narrow-body aircraft. These containers or pallets allow bundling of large amounts of cargo into one unit for optimal use of space, effort and crew time. ULDs feature a packing list for easy tracking of contents. There are more than 900,000 ULDs with an estimated value of US$1 billion, which are covered under IATA regulations. These containers are broadly segregated into air cargo pallets and lower deck or box type containers. ULD pallets are made of rugged aluminum sheets and feature rims for locking into cargo net lugs. On the other hand, ULD containers also referred to as pods or cans, represent closed containers that are made of either aluminum or a combination of Lexan and aluminum. Some of these containers also feature inbuilt refrigeration units for carrying temperature-sensitive products. A ULD comes with a unique ULD number for its identification. While the three-lettered prefix signifies the type and characteristics of a ULD, the four or five digit serial number differentiates it from other units. The last two characters denote the owner of the container or pallet.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Pandemic Severely Disrupts Global Freight

Transportation and Cargo Containers Industry

EXHIBIT 1: Month-on-Month Growth in Global Trade: Jan 2019-

April2020

EXHIBIT 2: Percentage Change (%) in Load Factor by Region of

Origin and Aircraft Type: March-April 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Global Logistics Industry 2019 Vs 2020 Growth (In %)

Regional Market Review

Key Takeaways

Logistics Industry Bears the Brunt of COVID-19

COVID-19 Disrupts the Airfreight Sector

Air Cargo Containers: Offering Means for Optimal, Faster

Delivery of Goods by Air

Container Compatibility with Aircraft

Cargo Aircraft Types

Surge in Cargo Traffic to Allow Global Air Cargo Containers

Market to Experience Long Term Growth

Need to Transport Goods Faster Impels Market Growth

Gains for Pharmaceutical Logistics to Push Growth

Demand for Temperature-Controlled Containers Creates New Avenues

Expansion of Commercial Airlines & Need to Transport Military

Goods Fuel Growth

Economic Slowdown & Trade Protectionism Hinders Growth

LD-3 Retains Position as Most Popular Container Type

EXHIBIT 4: World Air Cargo Containers Market by Container Type

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for LD-3, LD-11,

LD-6, M-1, and Other Container Types

Metals Remain Primary Material Type Segment

Commercial Aircraft Containers Application Segment to

Experience Fastest Growth Rate

EXHIBIT 6: World Air Cargo Containers Market by Application:

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Commercial

Aircraft, and Military Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft Segment to Command Major Share

Regional Analysis: Increasing Trade Activity Makes Asia-Pacific

an Exploding Air Cargo Containers Market

Air Freight Industry Heading towards Healthy Demand amid

Tightening Capacity

EXHIBIT 7: World Air Cargo Containers Market (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions

EXHIBIT 8: World Air Cargo Containers Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA,

Europe, and Japan

Global Air Cargo Containers Market Inches towards Fierce

Competition

Air cargo Container Owners Face Intense Pressure from Rising

Outbound Cargo Rates

Companies Resorting to Technological Innovations for Smarter

and Lighter ULDs

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Containers Industry to Continue Feeling Heat from COVID-19

Crisis in 2021

EXHIBIT 9: Global Air Cargo Market: Weight and Yield Monthly

YOY Change (in %) for the Months January 2020 through August

2020

EXHIBIT 10: Global Air Cargo Weight Monthly YOY Change (in %)

by Region: August 2020

Freight as Blessing Enables Air cargo Demand to Surpass

Capacity amid COVID-19

EXHIBIT 11: Global Air Cargo Volume (Demand) YOY Growth for the

Months May 2020 through August 2020

EXHIBIT 12: Global Air Cargo Volume (Capacity) YOY Growth for

the Months May 2020 through August 2020

Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Long Term Growth

Opportunities for Air Cargo Containers Market

Converting Airlines and Sharing Space to Address Demand

EXHIBIT 13: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections:

Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038

EXHIBIT 14: Freighter Aircraft Fleet in Service by Region:

(2019-2038)

EXHIBIT 15: Global Freighter Fleet Projections: Breakdown of

Fleet (Units) by Type for 2017 and 2037

Prominent Trends Altering and Governing Air Freight Logistics

Landscape

Air Cargo Industry Undergoes Significant Transformation with

New Approaches

Digitization Transforming the Air Freight Industry

Big Data Analytics Gains Importance in Freight Management

EXHIBIT 16: Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data

Technologies by Industry (2019)

ULDs: The Unseen Backbone of Air Cargo

Key Advancements in ULD Tracking Technologies

Air Cargo Industry Focuses on Developing and Manufacturing

Lightweight ULDs

Real-time Tracking: A Boon for Logistics Providers

Major Trends Influencing Air Freight of Pharmaceutical Products

Distribution of Potential COVID-19 Vaccine to Amplify Air cargo

Containers Demand

EXHIBIT 17: Global Air Cargo Weight Monthly YOY Change (in %)

by Product Segment: August 2020

Challenges for Growth of Air Cargo



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

