Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Mergers – COHR, PRSP, HWCC, GWPH; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to II-VI Incorporated for $220.00 in cash and 0.91 shares of II-VI common stock for each Coherent share. If you are a Coherent shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Peraton, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Perspecta shareholders will receive $29.35 per share in cash. If you are a Perspecta shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Omni Cable, LLC for $5.30 per share. If you are a Houston Wire shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for $200.00 in cash and $20.00 in Jazz ordinary shares for each GW American Depositary Share (ADS). If you are a GW Pharmaceuticals shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

