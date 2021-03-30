New York, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low Temperature Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957290/?utm_source=GNW
Abstract:
- Global Low Temperature Coatings Market to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Low Temperature Coatings estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027. Powder-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquid-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
- The Low Temperature Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Axalta Coating Systems LLC
- Bowers Industrial Coatings & Linings
- Forrest Technical Coatings
- Platinum Phase Sdn Bhd
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- Specialty Polymer Coatings Inc.
- Tulip Paints
- Valspar Corporation
- Vitracoat America Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Expanding Demand from End-Use Industries Fuels Growth in the
Low Temperature Coatings Market
Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market: An Overview
Competition
EXHIBIT 1: Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Market:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Promise of Higher Energy Savings Owing to Reduced Cure
Temperatures Spurs Growth in Low-Temperature Coatings Market
Eco-Friendly Attribute Compared to Traditional Liquid Coatings
Propels Demand for Low-Temperature Coatings Market
Low Temperature PVD Surface Coatings Play a Vital Part in
Extending Mold Die Life
Innovative Low Temperature Curing Powder Coatings Offers Higher
Process Efficiency and Expands Application Base
Low-Temperature Coatings: Significant Impact on Product Finishing
Bio-based Low Temperature Coatings: Eco-friendly and
Sustainable Alternatives to Petroleum-based Resins
Lightweighting Trend and Protecting Components against
Corrosion and Wear Drive Demand for Low Temperature Coatings
in Automotive Industry
Polyurethane Low Temperature Coatings Find Use in Auto Refinish
Applications
Ferrari Unveils Low-Bake Paint Technology
Low-Temperature Polymer Technology with Faster Curing Capability
Low Temperature Coatings Vital to Meet the Aggressive Operating
Environments of Heavy Duty Equipment
Advances in Low Temperature Coatings Formulations: Meeting
Needs of Low-Operating Temperature SOFCs
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Coatings: An Introduction
Low Temperature Coatings
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Low Temperature
Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Low Temperature Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature Coatings
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Powder-Based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Powder-Based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Powder-Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Liquid-Based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Liquid-Based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid-Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Heavy-duty
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Heavy-duty Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Heavy-duty Equipment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Architectural by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Architectural by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Architectural by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Use
Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Use Industries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Use
Industries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Low Temperature Coatings by
Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature Coatings
by Coating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Powder-Based and Liquid-Based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Low Temperature
Coatings by End-Use Industry - Automotive, Industrial,
Heavy-duty Equipment, Architectural and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Low Temperature Coatings by
End-Use Industry - Automotive, Industrial, Heavy-duty
Equipment, Architectural and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature Coatings
by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial, Heavy-duty Equipment, Architectural and
Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Low Temperature Coatings
by Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Powder-Based and Liquid-Based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Low Temperature
Coatings by End-Use Industry - Automotive, Industrial,
Heavy-duty Equipment, Architectural and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Low Temperature Coatings
by End-Use Industry - Automotive, Industrial, Heavy-duty
Equipment, Architectural and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature
Coatings by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Industrial, Heavy-duty Equipment,
Architectural and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Low Temperature Coatings by
Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Powder-Based and Liquid-Based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Low Temperature
Coatings by End-Use Industry - Automotive, Industrial,
Heavy-duty Equipment, Architectural and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Low Temperature Coatings by
End-Use Industry - Automotive, Industrial, Heavy-duty
Equipment, Architectural and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature
Coatings by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Industrial, Heavy-duty Equipment,
Architectural and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Low Temperature Coatings by
Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Powder-Based and Liquid-Based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Low Temperature
Coatings by End-Use Industry - Automotive, Industrial,
Heavy-duty Equipment, Architectural and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Low Temperature Coatings by
End-Use Industry - Automotive, Industrial, Heavy-duty
Equipment, Architectural and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature
Coatings by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Industrial, Heavy-duty Equipment,
Architectural and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Low Temperature
Coatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Low Temperature Coatings
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature
Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Low Temperature Coatings
by Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Powder-Based and Liquid-Based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Low Temperature
Coatings by End-Use Industry - Automotive, Industrial,
Heavy-duty Equipment, Architectural and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Low Temperature Coatings
by End-Use Industry - Automotive, Industrial, Heavy-duty
Equipment, Architectural and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature
Coatings by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Industrial, Heavy-duty Equipment,
Architectural and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Low Temperature Coatings
by Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Powder-Based and Liquid-Based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Low Temperature
Coatings by End-Use Industry - Automotive, Industrial,
Heavy-duty Equipment, Architectural and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Low Temperature Coatings
by End-Use Industry - Automotive, Industrial, Heavy-duty
Equipment, Architectural and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature
Coatings by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Industrial, Heavy-duty Equipment,
Architectural and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Low Temperature Coatings
by Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Powder-Based and Liquid-Based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Low Temperature
Coatings by End-Use Industry - Automotive, Industrial,
Heavy-duty Equipment, Architectural and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Low Temperature Coatings
by End-Use Industry - Automotive, Industrial, Heavy-duty
Equipment, Architectural and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature
Coatings by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Industrial, Heavy-duty Equipment,
Architectural and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Low Temperature Coatings by
Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Powder-Based and Liquid-Based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Low Temperature
Coatings by End-Use Industry - Automotive, Industrial,
Heavy-duty Equipment, Architectural and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Low Temperature Coatings by
End-Use Industry - Automotive, Industrial, Heavy-duty
Equipment, Architectural and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature
Coatings by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Industrial, Heavy-duty Equipment,
Architectural and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Low Temperature Coatings by
Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature Coatings
by Coating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Powder-Based and Liquid-Based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Low Temperature
Coatings by End-Use Industry - Automotive, Industrial,
Heavy-duty Equipment, Architectural and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Low Temperature Coatings by
End-Use Industry - Automotive, Industrial, Heavy-duty
Equipment, Architectural and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature Coatings
by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial, Heavy-duty Equipment, Architectural and
Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Low Temperature Coatings by
Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Powder-Based and Liquid-Based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Low Temperature
Coatings by End-Use Industry - Automotive, Industrial,
Heavy-duty Equipment, Architectural and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Low Temperature Coatings by
End-Use Industry - Automotive, Industrial, Heavy-duty
Equipment, Architectural and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature
Coatings by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Industrial, Heavy-duty Equipment,
Architectural and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Low Temperature Coatings
by Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Powder-Based and Liquid-Based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Low Temperature
Coatings by End-Use Industry - Automotive, Industrial,
Heavy-duty Equipment, Architectural and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Low Temperature Coatings
by End-Use Industry - Automotive, Industrial, Heavy-duty
Equipment, Architectural and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature
Coatings by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Industrial, Heavy-duty Equipment,
Architectural and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Low
Temperature Coatings by Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Low
Temperature Coatings by Coating - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Powder-Based and Liquid-Based for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Low
Temperature Coatings by End-Use Industry - Automotive,
Industrial, Heavy-duty Equipment, Architectural and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Low Temperature
Coatings by End-Use Industry - Automotive, Industrial,
Heavy-duty Equipment, Architectural and Other End-Use
Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Low
Temperature Coatings by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Automotive, Industrial, Heavy-duty
Equipment, Architectural and Other End-Use Industries for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Low
Temperature Coatings by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Low Temperature
Coatings by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature
Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Low
Temperature Coatings by Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Powder-Based and Liquid-Based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Low
Temperature Coatings by End-Use Industry - Automotive,
Industrial, Heavy-duty Equipment, Architectural and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Low Temperature
Coatings by End-Use Industry - Automotive, Industrial,
Heavy-duty Equipment, Architectural and Other End-Use
Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature
Coatings by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Industrial, Heavy-duty Equipment,
Architectural and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Low
Temperature Coatings by Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Powder-Based and Liquid-Based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Low
Temperature Coatings by End-Use Industry - Automotive,
Industrial, Heavy-duty Equipment, Architectural and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Low Temperature
Coatings by End-Use Industry - Automotive, Industrial,
Heavy-duty Equipment, Architectural and Other End-Use
Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature
Coatings by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Industrial, Heavy-duty Equipment,
Architectural and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: India Historic Review for Low Temperature Coatings
by Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Powder-Based and Liquid-Based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: India Current & Future Analysis for Low Temperature
Coatings by End-Use Industry - Automotive, Industrial,
Heavy-duty Equipment, Architectural and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: India Historic Review for Low Temperature Coatings
by End-Use Industry - Automotive, Industrial, Heavy-duty
Equipment, Architectural and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature
Coatings by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Industrial, Heavy-duty Equipment,
Architectural and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Low
Temperature Coatings by Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: South Korea Historic Review for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Powder-Based and Liquid-Based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature
Coatings by Coating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Powder-Based and Liquid-Based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Low
Temperature Coatings by End-Use Industry - Automotive,
Industrial, Heavy-duty Equipment, Architectural and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
