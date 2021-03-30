Global Report on Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market 2021 Share Will Grow to USD 4,820 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market By Category (Entertainment & Education, Apparel & Accessories, Consumer Electronics, Home Furnishing, Personal Care & Beauty, Healthcare & Nutrition, Footwear, Food & Beverage, and Others), By Payment Method (Digital Wallets, Credit/Debit Cards, Internet Banking, and Others), By Offering (In-House Brands and Assorted Brands), and By End-User (Adults, Teenagers/Millennial, Senior Citizens, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“As per the recent research study report, the global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market size & share will increase from USD 780 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4,820 Billion by 2026. The global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27% from 2019 to 2026”.

Cross-border e-commerce is international online trade. It involves purchasing and selling products through online shops across international as well as national borders. The trade is between a business or retailer or brand and customer. There are several categories of cross-border e-commerce such as entertainment & education, apparel & accessories, consumer electronics, home furnishing, personal care & beauty, healthcare & nutrition, footwear, and food & beverage. The payment method for cross-border e-commerce involves digital wallets, credit/debit cards, and internet banking. Cross-border e-commerce is utilized by adults, teenagers/millennials, or senior citizens.

The Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market report analyzes and notifies the industry statistics at the global as well as regional and country levels in order to acquire a thorough perspective of the entire Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market. The historical and past insights are provided for FY 2016 to FY 2019 whereas projected trends are delivered for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The quantitative and numerical data is represented in terms of value (USD Million) from FY 2016 – 2026.

Key Insights from Primary Research

According to interview with industry participants, due to globalization, the volume and variety of cross-border transactions in services as well as products have enhanced which has surged the target market growth

A growing number of online buyers has propelled the target market growth as well

The target market generated revenue of around USD 560 Billion in 2018

Europe was the major revenue generator in 2018

Apparel & accessories, digital wallets, assorted brands, and adults categories of category, payment method, offering, and end-user segments were the major revenue generators in 2018

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Industry Major Market Players

AirBridgeCargo Airlines

eBay

AliExpress.com

ASOS

ACES

BigCommerce

Jagged Peak

Amazon.com

Pitney Bowes

Tmall

Eunimart Multichannel

JD.com

Vipshop

Zalando

Also Read, E-KYC Market Research Report, 2020-2026

Globalization has enhanced the volume and variety of cross-border transactions in services as well as products through rapid and widespread diffusion of technology. This is has been driving the global cross-border B2C e-commerce market. In addition, advanced e-commerce technologies subtract marketing costs as well as administration expenditures. This enables companies to reach dispersed markets. This has propelled the target market as well. However, customer data belongs to the marketplace which may prove as a restraining factor over the forecast period. Nevertheless, fast-paced internet technologies are extending the international business market. This is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period.

On the basis of category, the cross-border B2C e-commerce market includes entertainment & education, apparel & accessories, consumer electronics, home furnishing, personal care & beauty, healthcare & nutrition, footwear, food & beverage, and others. The apparel & accessories are likely to hold the highest market share over the forecast period due to the maximum usage of cross-border B2C e-commerce in terms of apparel & accessories.

By payment method, the market includes digital wallets, credit/debit cards, internet banking, and others. The digital wallets category is predicted to hold the highest share as this payment method is utilized most.

By offering, the market includes in-house brands and assorted brands. The assorted brand's category is likely to hold the largest market share as these brands hold maximum demand.

Based on end-user, the market is classified into adults, teenagers/millennials, senior citizens, and others. The adult segment is expected to hold the highest market share owing to the utilization of cross-border B2C e-commerce mostly by adults.

In terms of region, the target market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Europe is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period due to the increasing number of online buyers. The United Kingdom is projected to make prominent contributions to the target market in Europe over the forecast period.

Browse the full “Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market By Category (Entertainment & Education, Apparel & Accessories, Consumer Electronics, Home Furnishing, Personal Care & Beauty, Healthcare & Nutrition, Footwear, Food & Beverage, and Others), By Payment Method (Digital Wallets, Credit/Debit Cards, Internet Banking, and Others), By Offering (In-House Brands and Assorted Brands), and By End-User (Adults, Teenagers/Millennial, Senior Citizens, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/cross-border-b2c-e-commerce-market-by-category-852

Key Recommendations from Analysts

As per our analyst, advanced e-commerce technologies subtract marketing costs which have developed the target market

The target market is projected to generate revenue of around USD 4,820 Billion in 2026

The target market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 27%

Europe is anticipated to continue its dominance in 2026 as well

Apparel & accessories, digital wallets, assorted brands, and adults categories of category, payment method, offering, and end-user segments are estimated to be the leading ones in 2026

