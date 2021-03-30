Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Decisions of the Annual General Meeting and the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors of Rovio Entertainment Corporation

English Finnish

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release March 30, 2021 at 3.15 p.m. EEST







Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Rovio Entertainment Corporation



The Annual General Meeting of Rovio Entertainment Corporation was held on March 30, 2021 at the Company’s headquarters, Keilaranta 7, FI-02150 Espoo, Finland. In order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held without the presence of shareholders or their representatives at the meeting venue. Shareholders and their proxy representatives could participate in the meeting and exercise shareholder rights only by voting in advance or making counterproposals and presenting questions in advance.

The Annual General Meeting adopted all the proposals to the General Meeting by the Board of Directors, approved the financial statements for the financial year 2020, approved the remuneration report for the company’s governing bodies and discharged the company's management from liability.



Use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and payment of dividend



The Annual General Meeting decided, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.12 per share. The remaining part of the distributable funds will be retained in the shareholders’ equity. The dividend will be paid to shareholders who on the record date of the dividend payment April 1, 2021 are recorded in the company’s shareholders’ register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The dividend will be paid on April 12, 2021.



Election and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors



The Annual General Meeting decided that the Board of Directors shall comprise six (6) members. Ms. Camilla Hed-Wilson, Mr. Kim Ignatius, Mr. Björn Jeffery, Mr. Jeferson Valadares and Ms. Leemon Wu as well as Mr. Niklas Hed as a new member were elected members of the Board of Directors for the term of office ending at the closure of the Annual General Meeting in 2022.

Mr. Kim Ignatius was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors.



Mr. Björn Jeffery was elected Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.



The remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors was kept unchanged and monthly remuneration will be paid as follows: to the Chairman of the Board of Directors EUR 9,500, to the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors EUR 7,500, to the other members of the Board of Directors EUR 5,000 each, and as additional monthly compensation to the Chairman of the Audit Committee EUR 2,500. If the Chairman of the Audit Committee is the Chairman or Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, no additional compensation will be paid. The company will compensate reasonable travel expenses of the Board members and committee members arising from Board or committee work.



Election and remuneration of the auditor



Ernst & Young Oy, authorized public accountants, was re-elected auditor of the company. Ernst & Young Oy has notified that Ms. Terhi Mäkinen, APA, will act as the auditor with principal responsibility. The auditor's term of office will end at the closure of the Annual General Meeting in 2022. The auditor will be paid remuneration according to the auditor's reasonable invoice approved by the company.



Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase and/or on the acceptance as pledge of the company’s own shares



The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase and/or on the acceptance as pledge of the company's own shares. The number of own shares to be repurchased and/or accepted as pledge may not exceed 8,146,565 shares, which corresponds to approximately 10 percent of all the current shares of the company. The company together with its subsidiaries cannot at any moment own or hold as pledge more than 10 percent of all the shares of the company.

Only the unrestricted equity of the company can be used to repurchase own shares on the basis of the authorization. Own shares can be repurchased at a price formed in trading on a regulated market on the date of the repurchase or otherwise at a price formed on the market. The Board of Directors is entitled to decide how shares are repurchased and/or accepted as pledge. Own shares may be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the shares held by the shareholders (directed repurchase).

The authorization is in force until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, however no longer than until June 30, 2022.



Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares



The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Companies Act. The number of new shares to be issued on the basis of the authorization may not exceed an aggregate maximum of 8,146,565 shares, which corresponds to approximately 10 percent of all the current shares of the company. In addition to the authorization to issue new shares, the Board of Directors may decide on the conveyance of an aggregate maximum of 8,146,565 own shares held by the company.

The Board of Directors is entitled to decide on all terms of the issuance of shares and of special rights entitling to shares and it is entitled to deviate from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription rights (directed issue).

The authorization is in force until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, however no longer than until June 30, 2022.

Establishment of a Shareholders’ Nomination Board

The Annual General Meeting decided to establish a Shareholders' Nomination Board to prepare future proposals concerning the election and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and remuneration of the members of the Committees of the Board of Directors to the next Annual General Meetings and, if needed, to Extraordinary General Meetings. In addition, The Annual General Meeting decided to adopt the Charter of the Shareholders' Nomination Board.

According to the decision of the Annual General Meeting, the Nomination Board shall comprise representatives appointed by the four largest shareholders of the Company, however so that at least one of the members has to be appointed by an institutional investor. If there is no institutional investor among the four largest shareholders, the right of the fourth largest shareholder transfers to the next largest institutional investor who would not otherwise have an appointment right. The Chairman of the Board of Directors shall act as an expert member in the Nomination Board. The Chairman of the Board of Directors shall not take part in the decision-making of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board.

The right to appoint representatives shall be vested with the four shareholders of the Company having the largest share of the votes represented by all the shares in the Company annually on the first workday of September preceding the Annual General Meeting. The right to nominate representatives is determined based on the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd. If a shareholder who has an obligation under the Finnish Securities Market Act to take holdings of shares e.g. in several funds or group companies into account when disclosing changes in share ownership or who holds nominee registered shares makes a written request to the Chairman of the Board of Directors no later than on 31 August, such holdings of the shareholder will be taken into account when determining the nomination right. Such shareholders are also required to present a reliable account of the number of shares in their ownership on the above date to the Chairman of the Board of Directors by the fourth workday of September at the latest. The Chairman of the Board of Directors invites the four largest shareholders, who have the right to nominate representatives as determined above, to nominate one member each to the Shareholders’ Nomination Board.

Should a shareholder not wish to exercise his/her nomination right, the right shall be transferred to the next largest shareholder who otherwise would not be entitled to nominate a member.

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board is established to serve until further notice until the General Meeting decides otherwise. The term of office of the members of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board expires annually after the new Nomination Board has been nominated. Members of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board are not remunerated for their membership in the Nomination Board. Travel expenses of the members are reimbursed in accordance with the Company’s travel policy. The Shareholders’ Nomination Board may, when necessary, use external experts in connection with the performance of its duties in accordance with costs approved by the Company.

The establishment of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board changes the method of preparation of the remuneration proposal defined in the Remuneration Policy regarding the members of the Board of Directors; going forward, the Shareholders’ Nomination Board prepares the remuneration proposals concerning the Board of Directors.

Decisions taken by the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors

In its organizing meeting, which was held immediately after the General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected from amongst its members Mr. Kim Ignatius, (Chair), Ms. Camilla Hed-Wilson and Ms. Leemon Wu as members of the Audit Committee, and Ms. Camilla Hed-Wilson (Chair), Mr. Björn Jeffery and Mr. Jeferson Valadares as members of the Remuneration Committee.



Helsinki, March 30, 2021



Rovio Entertainment Corporation

The Board of Directors







Additional information:

Minna Raitanen, General Counsel, tel. +358 207 888 300 (switchboard)



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

https://investors.rovio.com/en





About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)