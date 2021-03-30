Pay with GasBuddy® Surpasses 1 Million Users

Boston, MA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasBuddy today announced its Pay with GasBuddy® payments program has surpassed 1 million users. As gas prices have climbed dramatically in the first three months of the year, the Pay with GasBuddy program has gained hyper popularity by delivering on the promise to provide consumers savings on every gallon of gasoline they purchase.

“More than ever, we’re all looking for easy ways to save money,” said Sarah McCrary, CEO at GasBuddy. “Because Pay with GasBuddy works at most brands and provides actual cents-off-per-gallon, it meets the needs of the modern-day consumer. We have seen massive adoption especially from the gig-driver community where gasoline-spending cuts directly into their earning potential.”

Drivers who enroll in the program receive a Pay with GasBuddy card that is connected to their checking account; when swiped at the pump, consumers receive automatic discounts on their fuel purchase. GasBuddy continues to add to the user experience to make saving money on gas more accessible:

Get steeper discounts by activating Deal Alerts, an innovative fuel-purchasing experience that gives motorists below-advertised gas prices that are based on factors such as location, and retailer- and partner-funded discounts.

Earn free gas credit, GasBack®, by shopping with brands on the GasBuddy platform.

Receive extra savings with GasBuddy’s Premium Membership program, perfect for high-mileage drivers.

Companies, including on-demand delivery companies like Grubhub and Gridwise have also partnered with GasBuddy to help recruit, reward and retain its network of drivers by providing additional fuel discounts through the program.

To learn more about Pay with GasBuddy, visit gasbuddy.com/pay.

About GasBuddy

For budget-minded drivers, GasBuddy is the travel and navigation app that is used by more North American drivers to save money on gas than any other. Unlike fuel retailer apps, as well as newer apps focused on fuel savings, GasBuddy covers 150,000+ gas stations in North America, giving drivers 27 ways to save on fuel. That’s why GasBuddy has been downloaded nearly 90mm times – more than any other travel and navigation app focused on gas savings. GasBuddy’s publishing and software businesses enable the world’s leading fuel, convenience, QSR and CPG companies to shorten the distance between the North American fueling public and their brands. For more information, visit https://www.gasbuddy.com.

