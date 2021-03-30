Supply Chain Analytics Market Size to Reach USD 13.52 Billion in 2028 | Rising Data Volumes Generated by Various Industries and Increasing Adoption of Big Data Technologies are Some Key Factors Driving Indsutry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global supply chain analytics market size reached USD 3.41 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The global supply chain analytics market revenue is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to rising volumes of business data generated by various industries, and increasing adoption of big data technologies across various industries. These are among some of the key factors expected to augment revenue growth of the global supply chain analytics market going ahead. Increasing adoption of supply chain analytics solutions in manufacturing and retail industries is also expected to boost revenue growth of the global supply chain analytics market over the forecast period.

However, lack of skilled professionals to manage supply chain analytics solutions is a key factor expected to hamper global supply chain analytics market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Increasing implementation of on-premises supply chain analytics solutions among end-users to ensure better data security is driving revenue growth of the on-premises segment, which is expected to register a significantly rapid CAGR over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the transportation & logistics analytics segment is expected to register a significantly rapid growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of transportation & logistics analytics solutions in various industries to improve fleet management, route planning, and optimization.

In terms of market share, the predictive analytics segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period due to rising adoption of supply chain analytics systems for predictive analysis among end-users to automate manual business processes at higher speed.

In terms of revenue, the transportation & logistics segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing usage of supply chain analytics systems for predictive analytics in the transportation & logistics industry.

In terms of revenue share, Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of supply chain analytics solutions coupled with increasing number of manufacturing and transportation companies in countries in the region.

Key players in the market include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., QlikTech Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Cloudera, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Accenture PLC, Capgemini SE, Savi Technologies, Inc.

In October 2019, International Business Machines Corporation introduced an integrated supply chain package driven by IBM Blockchain and Watson Artificial intelligence. The introduced package includes functionalities from sterling order management and b2b network solution. This introduction enables businesses to deliver a global supplier ecosystem with integrated supply chain analytics solutions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global supply chain analytics market on the basis of deployment, component, solution, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Cloud On-premises

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Services Solution

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Supplier performance analytics Inventory analytics Demand analysis and forecasting Spend & procurement analytics Transportation & logistics analytics

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Manufacturing Healthcare Transportation Retail Aerospace & Defense Consumer Goods Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India South Korea Japan Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



