Worldwide Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) Industry to 2029 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities

The ambulatory surgery centers market is projected to grow steadily with a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2029. The number of outpatients has increased significantly as a result of increased public health awareness and initiatives by the government to provide ambulatory healthcare services.



Need for Minimally Invasive Procedures Boosting the Demand for ASCs:



More than 70% of the deaths are from Non-communicable disease states the World Health Organization (WHO). Ophthalmic surgery leads the surgical segment revenues of the ambulatory surgery center market. The market for ophthalmic surgery is expanding due to advances in the technology of ophthalmic surgical instruments and increase in the number of patients suffering from eye disorders. There has been consistent increase in eye disorders among children due to increased screen time. WHO reports that cataract remains the key reason of blindness attributing up to 51% of blind population.

Ophthalmologists currently recommend laser technology to treat common eye disorders such as myopia, hypermetropia, diabetic macular edema. There has been a significant increase in the demand for minimally invasive surgeries as the led to early discharge and quick recovery of patients. Similar is the case of endoscopic procedures that offers both effective diagnosis and therapeutic solutions to gastrointestinal disorders. Increasing awareness among the patients with respect to procedural and cost efficiency of minimally invasive surgeries have led to increasing demand for such surgeries. Ambulatory surgery centers are very efficient in facilitating the minimally invasive surgeries and endoscopic procedures and therefore have gained popularity for the same.



Impact of COVID-19 and Improving Healthcare Infrastructure Turned to be a Big Favor for the Market Growth



In the current situation, the developing infrastructure and focus on therapeutic solutions that requires minimal time for recovery has uplifted the significance of ambulatory surgical centers. Increasing scope of insurance to cover unconventional surgeries that may not require hospital stay has enhanced the affordability among the patients to opt for minimally invasive procedures. These trends have increased the number of outpatients. Surgical technological advancements and patient affordable reimbursement programs provide a powerful driving force for the treatment of ailing patients. Introduction of innovative diagnostic kits, have enhanced the precision levels also reducing the process and time involved in conventional diagnostic process. With reducing the complexity of diagnosis, ASCs became ideal facilitating point.



Additionally the importance of ambulatory surgical centers has been reinforced post covid 19. Due to the pandemic the patients had limited access inside the hospital to restrain the spread of infection. The priorities were given to emergency procedures where the health condition of the patient is critical. Many suitable procedures were referred to be performed in ambulatory surgical centers. This increased the demand for ASCs and also opened opportunities for wider acceptance and has begun to be an integral part of service delivery.



North America remains to be the Market Leader



North America contributed to the highest revenue in 2019 in comparison to other geographic segment. NA accounted to over 45% of the total market revenues. The key driver for the growth of North America is increasing public health awareness and demand for minimally invasive surgery. The key market players include Aspen Healthcare, Amsurg and IntegraMed America, Inc. Key strategies include mergers and acquisitions and strategic partnerships focused on key therapeutic segments and innovative solutions. In case of Europe government initiatives to focus on delivering healthcare accessibility in remote location has urged the need of ASCs. However, Asia Pacific is expected to record highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021 to 2029. Increasing funds and government initiatives, rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases are the key factors driving the ASCs market in APAC.



Historical & Forecast Period



This research report presents the analysis of each segment from 2019 to 2029 considering 2020 as the base year for the research. Compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each respective segment are calculated for the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.



Key players in the market include AmSurg., Aspen Healthcare, IntegraMed America, Inc., Mednax Services, Inc., Surgery Partners, Inc., Surgical Care Affiliates, SurgCenter Development, Tenet Healthcare, Team Health Holdings and United Surgical Partners International.



