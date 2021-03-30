Mass Notification Systems Market Size to Reach USD 33.85 Billion in 2028 | Rising Demand for Systems to Communicate With Staff in the Shortest Time Possible is a Key Factor Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mass notification systems market size reached USD 7.95 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 33.85 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Revenue growth of the global mass notification systems market is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to rising demand for systems to communicate with staff more effectively and securely in the shortest time possible across various industries. Increasing need for elimination of guesswork and human error during emergencies is expected to propel revenue growth of the global mass notification systems market. Rising awareness regarding emergency communications systems among various industries is expected to boost revenue growth of the global mass notification systems market over the forecast period.

However, concerns regarding cyberattacks on mass notification systems is a key factor expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

With rising deployment of mass notification systems solutions, requirement for hardware is increasing since hardware components are important for deploying solutions, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the hardware segment.

In terms of revenue, the business continuity segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of mass notification system solutions in SMEs and large organizations for business continuity.

The education segment is expected to register significantly steady revenue growth during the forecast period due to rising number of installations of mass notification systems to improve staff and students' safety and ensure proper functioning of educational institutions.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to rising adoption of mass notification systems by governments in countries in the region to ensure citizens' safety during emergencies.

Key players in the market include Blackboard Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Siemens AG, Everbridge, Inc., OnSolve, LLC, Singlewire Software, LLC, and xMatters, Inc.

In July 2019, Everbridge, Inc. and KOVA Corp. announced a collaboration. KOVA integrated its emergency alert notification system (KEANS), with Everbridge's mass notification systems as part of the collaboration.

Emergen Research has segmented the global mass notification systems market on the basis of component, solution, deployment, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Services Hardware Solutions

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Wide-Area In-Building Distributed Recipient

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) On-premises Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Public Warnings & Alerting Emergency Response Business Continuity

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Government IT and telecom Healthcare Education Transportation & Logistics Commercial Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



