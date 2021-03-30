Earth Alive Receives Follow-on US$500,000 Purchase Order for ea1ᵀᴹ Dust Suppressant from customer in Mexico

MONTREAL, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC – “Earth Alive” or the “Company”), a Canadian soil health company that develops and manufactures advanced microbial technology products, today announced that it has received a purchase order in the amount of US$500,000 for its proprietary ea1ᵀᴹ dust suppressant (“ea1”) from a leading global mining company.



“This is the fourth consecutive order by this important customer for its mine located in Mexico and we believe this repeat business is further confirmation of the tangible benefit our customers get from the adoption of ea1”, said Earth Alive CEO, Michael Warren. “We are excited about the future growth prospects for ea1, both with current customers as well as with our growing number of trial customers.”

This order is expected to be shipped by the end of the second quarter.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies

Earth Alive aims to be a key player in world markets of environmentally sustainable industrial solutions. The Company works with the latest innovations in microbial technology to formulate and patent innovative products that can tackle the most difficult industrial challenges, once only reserved to environmentally harmful chemicals and additives. The Company is focused on environmental sustainability in the agriculture industry and dust control for the mining industry. For additional company information, please visit: www.earthalivect.com.

Forward-Looking Information: Certain information in this news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements which reflect the current view of management with respect to the Company's objectives, plans, goals, strategies, outlook, results of operations, financial and operating performance, prospects and opportunities. Wherever used, the words "may", "will", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "plan", "believe" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements should not be reads as guarantees of future events, performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at which, such events, performance or results will be achieved. All of the information in this news release containing forward-looking information or forward-looking statements is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information and statements. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.