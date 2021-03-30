Result of Meeting

Downing THREE VCT plc
LEI: 2138008V2JDU2K6ZHF80
Results of General Meeting
30 March 2021

At a General Meeting of the Company, held earlier today, all resolutions as set out in the notice of General Meeting of the Company dated 26 February 2021 (the “Resolutions”) were passed with the requisite majority.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the Resolutions received at 11.05 am on 26 March 2021 are set out below:

 ForDiscretionaryTotal ForAgainstTotalWithheld
Resolution No.No. ofNo. ofNo. ofNo. of No. of
VotesVotesVotesVotesVotes CastVotes
% of votes% of votes% of votes% of votes% of votes 
1 11,716,111         456,486    12,172,597   128,791 12,301,388      17,150
95.24%3.71%98.95%1.05%100.00% 
2 11,777,183         465,986    12,243,169     58,219 12,301,388      17,150
95.74%3.79%99.53%0.47%100.00% 
3 11,777,183         465,986    12,243,169     58,219 12,301,388      17,150
95.74%3.79%99.53%0.47%100.00% 
4 11,744,970         463,537    12,208,507     92,881 12,301,388      17,150
95.48%3.77%99.25%0.75%100.00% 
5 11,635,286         485,236    12,120,522   133,716 12,254,238      64,300
94.95%3.96%98.91%1.09%100.00% 

A copy of the Resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing online at the following website:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Further to the passing of the Resolutions, the cancellation of the listing of the Company’s F Shares, H Shares and J Shares on the Official List will take effect from 8.00 a.m. on 31 March 2021.

For further information please contact:
Grant Whitehouse                         
Company Secretary
020 7416 7780