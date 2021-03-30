Result of Meeting

Downing THREE VCT plc

LEI: 2138008V2JDU2K6ZHF80

Results of General Meeting

30 March 2021

At a General Meeting of the Company, held earlier today, all resolutions as set out in the notice of General Meeting of the Company dated 26 February 2021 (the “Resolutions”) were passed with the requisite majority.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the Resolutions received at 11.05 am on 26 March 2021 are set out below:

For Discretionary Total For Against Total Withheld Resolution No. No. of No. of No. of No. of No. of Votes Votes Votes Votes Votes Cast Votes % of votes % of votes % of votes % of votes % of votes 1 11,716,111 456,486 12,172,597 128,791 12,301,388 17,150 95.24% 3.71% 98.95% 1.05% 100.00% 2 11,777,183 465,986 12,243,169 58,219 12,301,388 17,150 95.74% 3.79% 99.53% 0.47% 100.00% 3 11,777,183 465,986 12,243,169 58,219 12,301,388 17,150 95.74% 3.79% 99.53% 0.47% 100.00% 4 11,744,970 463,537 12,208,507 92,881 12,301,388 17,150 95.48% 3.77% 99.25% 0.75% 100.00% 5 11,635,286 485,236 12,120,522 133,716 12,254,238 64,300 94.95% 3.96% 98.91% 1.09% 100.00%

A copy of the Resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing online at the following website:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Further to the passing of the Resolutions, the cancellation of the listing of the Company’s F Shares, H Shares and J Shares on the Official List will take effect from 8.00 a.m. on 31 March 2021.

For further information please contact:

Grant Whitehouse

Company Secretary

020 7416 7780