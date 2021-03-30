Downing TWO VCT plc
LEI: 213800HJGTPW7F8YEY55
Results of General Meeting
30 March 2021
At a General Meeting of the Company, held earlier today, all resolutions as set out in the notice of General Meeting of the Company dated 26 February 2021 (the “Resolutions”) were passed with the requisite majority.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the Resolutions received at 11.00 am on 26 March 2021 are set out below:
|For
|Discretionary
|Total For
|Against
|Total
|Withheld
|Resolution No.
|No. of
|No. of
|No. of
|No. of
|No. of
|Votes
|Votes
|Votes
|Votes
|Votes Cast
|Votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|1
|17,589,599
|507,123
|18,096,722
|95,262
|18,191,984
|82,672
|96.69%
|2.79%
|99.48%
|0.52%
|100.00%
|2
|17,622,271
|506,873
|18,129,144
|95,262
|18,224,406
|50,250
|96.70%
|2.78%
|99.48%
|0.52%
|100.00%
|3
|17,597,171
|516,623
|18,113,794
|95,262
|18,209,056
|65,600
|96.64%
|2.84%
|99.48%
|0.52%
|100.00%
|4
|17,501,817
|562,632
|18,064,449
|101,157
|18,165,606
|109,050
|96.35%
|3.10%
|99.45%
|0.55%
|100.00%
|5
|17,273,153
|564,873
|17,838,026
|147,662
|17,985,688
|288,968
|96.04%
|3.14%
|99.18%
|0.82%
|100.00%
A copy of the Resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing online at the following website:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Further to the passing of the Resolutions, the cancellation of the listing of the Company’s F Shares, G Shares and K Shares on the Official List will take effect from 8.00 a.m. on 31 March 2021.
For further information please contact:
Grant Whitehouse
Company Secretary
020 7416 7780