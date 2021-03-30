Downing TWO VCT plc

LEI: 213800HJGTPW7F8YEY55

Results of General Meeting

30 March 2021

At a General Meeting of the Company, held earlier today, all resolutions as set out in the notice of General Meeting of the Company dated 26 February 2021 (the “Resolutions”) were passed with the requisite majority.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the Resolutions received at 11.00 am on 26 March 2021 are set out below:

For Discretionary Total For Against Total Withheld Resolution No. No. of No. of No. of No. of No. of Votes Votes Votes Votes Votes Cast Votes % of votes % of votes % of votes % of votes % of votes 1 17,589,599 507,123 18,096,722 95,262 18,191,984 82,672 96.69% 2.79% 99.48% 0.52% 100.00% 2 17,622,271 506,873 18,129,144 95,262 18,224,406 50,250 96.70% 2.78% 99.48% 0.52% 100.00% 3 17,597,171 516,623 18,113,794 95,262 18,209,056 65,600 96.64% 2.84% 99.48% 0.52% 100.00% 4 17,501,817 562,632 18,064,449 101,157 18,165,606 109,050 96.35% 3.10% 99.45% 0.55% 100.00% 5 17,273,153 564,873 17,838,026 147,662 17,985,688 288,968 96.04% 3.14% 99.18% 0.82% 100.00%

A copy of the Resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing online at the following website:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Further to the passing of the Resolutions, the cancellation of the listing of the Company’s F Shares, G Shares and K Shares on the Official List will take effect from 8.00 a.m. on 31 March 2021.

