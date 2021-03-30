Results of General Meeting

Downing TWO VCT plc
30 March 2021

At a General Meeting of the Company, held earlier today, all resolutions as set out in the notice of General Meeting of the Company dated 26 February 2021 (the “Resolutions”) were passed with the requisite majority.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the Resolutions received at 11.00 am on 26 March 2021 are set out below:

 ForDiscretionaryTotal ForAgainstTotalWithheld
Resolution No.No. ofNo. ofNo. ofNo. of No. of
VotesVotesVotesVotesVotes CastVotes
% of votes% of votes% of votes% of votes% of votes 
1 17,589,599         507,123    18,096,722     95,262 18,191,984      82,672
96.69%2.79%99.48%0.52%100.00% 
2 17,622,271         506,873    18,129,144     95,262 18,224,406      50,250
96.70%2.78%99.48%0.52%100.00% 
3 17,597,171         516,623    18,113,794     95,262 18,209,056      65,600
96.64%2.84%99.48%0.52%100.00% 
4 17,501,817         562,632    18,064,449   101,157 18,165,606    109,050
96.35%3.10%99.45%0.55%100.00% 
5 17,273,153         564,873    17,838,026   147,662 17,985,688    288,968
96.04%3.14%99.18%0.82%100.00% 

A copy of the Resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing online at the following website:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Further to the passing of the Resolutions, the cancellation of the listing of the Company’s F Shares, G Shares and K Shares on the Official List will take effect from 8.00 a.m. on 31 March 2021.

