Global Liquid Detergents Market to Reach $33.8 Billion by 2027

New York, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lab Automation Equipment and Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957204/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
- Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.
- Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.
- Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.
- Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.
- Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.
Abstract:
- Global Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lab Automation Equipment and Software estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Automated Workstations, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR
- The Lab Automation Equipment and Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
- Robotic Systems Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR
- In the global Robotic Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$460.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$632.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$670.9 Million by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Aurora Biomed, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Eppendorf AG
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Hudson Robotics, Inc.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Siemens Healthineers
- Synchron Lab Automation
- Tecan Group Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957204/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment and
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Lab Automation Equipment
and Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Automated
Workstations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Automated Workstations by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Automated Workstations
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Off-the-shelf
Automated Workcells by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Off-the-shelf Automated
Workcells by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Off-the-shelf Automated
Workcells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Systems
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Robotic Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Robotic Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Equipment
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Equipment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Drug Discovery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Drug Discovery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Clinical Diagnostics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Diagnostics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Microbiology
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Microbiology Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Microbiology Solutions
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Segment - Automated Workstations,
Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated
Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment and
Software by Segment - Automated Workstations, Off-the-shelf
Automated Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lab Automation Equipment
and Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automated Workstations, Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells,
Robotic Systems, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS),
Other Equipment and Software for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Application - Drug Discovery,
Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment and
Software by Application - Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics,
Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lab Automation Equipment
and Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology
Solutions and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Segment - Automated Workstations,
Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated
Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment
and Software by Segment - Automated Workstations, Off-the-shelf
Automated Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automated Workstations, Off-the-shelf Automated
Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated Storage & Retrieval
Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and Software for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Application - Drug Discovery,
Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment
and Software by Application - Drug Discovery, Clinical
Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics,
Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Segment - Automated Workstations,
Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated
Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment
and Software by Segment - Automated Workstations, Off-the-shelf
Automated Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automated Workstations, Off-the-shelf Automated
Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated Storage & Retrieval
Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and Software for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Application - Drug Discovery,
Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment
and Software by Application - Drug Discovery, Clinical
Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics,
Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Segment - Automated Workstations,
Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated
Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment
and Software by Segment - Automated Workstations, Off-the-shelf
Automated Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automated Workstations, Off-the-shelf Automated
Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated Storage & Retrieval
Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and Software for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Application - Drug Discovery,
Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment
and Software by Application - Drug Discovery, Clinical
Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics,
Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment
and Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Segment - Automated Workstations,
Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated
Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment
and Software by Segment - Automated Workstations, Off-the-shelf
Automated Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automated Workstations, Off-the-shelf Automated
Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated Storage & Retrieval
Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and Software for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Application - Drug Discovery,
Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment
and Software by Application - Drug Discovery, Clinical
Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics,
Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Segment - Automated Workstations,
Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated
Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment
and Software by Segment - Automated Workstations, Off-the-shelf
Automated Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automated Workstations, Off-the-shelf Automated
Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated Storage & Retrieval
Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and Software for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Application - Drug Discovery,
Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment
and Software by Application - Drug Discovery, Clinical
Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics,
Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Segment - Automated Workstations,
Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated
Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment
and Software by Segment - Automated Workstations, Off-the-shelf
Automated Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automated Workstations, Off-the-shelf Automated
Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated Storage & Retrieval
Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and Software for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Application - Drug Discovery,
Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment
and Software by Application - Drug Discovery, Clinical
Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics,
Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Segment - Automated Workstations,
Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated
Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment
and Software by Segment - Automated Workstations, Off-the-shelf
Automated Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automated Workstations, Off-the-shelf Automated
Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated Storage & Retrieval
Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and Software for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Application - Drug Discovery,
Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment
and Software by Application - Drug Discovery, Clinical
Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics,
Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Segment - Automated Workstations,
Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated
Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment and
Software by Segment - Automated Workstations, Off-the-shelf
Automated Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Lab Automation Equipment
and Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automated Workstations, Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells,
Robotic Systems, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS),
Other Equipment and Software for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Application - Drug Discovery,
Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: UK Historic Review for Lab Automation Equipment and
Software by Application - Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics,
Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Lab Automation Equipment
and Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology
Solutions and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lab
Automation Equipment and Software by Segment - Automated
Workstations, Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells, Robotic
Systems, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Other
Equipment and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Segment - Automated Workstations,
Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated
Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and
Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automated Workstations, Off-the-shelf Automated
Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated Storage & Retrieval
Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and Software for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lab
Automation Equipment and Software by Application - Drug
Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Application - Drug Discovery,
Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics,
Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Lab
Automation Equipment and Software by Segment - Automated
Workstations, Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells, Robotic
Systems, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Other
Equipment and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Segment - Automated Workstations,
Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated
Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and
Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automated Workstations, Off-the-shelf Automated
Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated Storage & Retrieval
Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and Software for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Lab
Automation Equipment and Software by Application - Drug
Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Application - Drug Discovery,
Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics,
Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Lab
Automation Equipment and Software by Segment - Automated
Workstations, Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells, Robotic
Systems, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Other
Equipment and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of World Historic Review for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Segment - Automated Workstations,
Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated
Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and
Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automated Workstations, Off-the-shelf Automated
Workcells, Robotic Systems, Automated Storage & Retrieval
Systems (ASRS), Other Equipment and Software for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Lab
Automation Equipment and Software by Application - Drug
Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Rest of World Historic Review for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Application - Drug Discovery,
Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology Solutions and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Lab Automation
Equipment and Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics,
Microbiology Solutions and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957204/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________