Global Liquid Crystal Polymers Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027

New York, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lab Accessories Industry"

Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Abstract:

- Global Lab Accessories Market to Reach $697.3 Million by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lab Accessories estimated at US$455.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$697.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Label Printer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$67.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pipette tips segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $123.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR

- The Lab Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$123.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$148.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

- Pumps Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR

- In the global Pumps segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$44.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$66.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$94.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Analytik Jena AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biotix, Inc.

Brooks Automation, Inc.

Charles Austen Pumps Ltd.

Corning, Inc.

Distek, Inc.

Gilson, Inc.

Greiner Bio One International GmbH

Hamilton Company

Heidolph Instruments GmbH & Co. KG

Hnp Microsysteme GmbH

Idex Corporation

IMI Precision Engineering

Innovative Labor Systeme GmbH

Ismatec

Iwaki Co., Ltd.

J.Schwarzer GmbH & Co. Service KG

KNF Global Strategies AG

Masterflex SE

Pall Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Qiagen NV

Sapphire Engineering (NE) Ltd.

Scinomix, Inc.

SGE Analytical Science Pty., Ltd.

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tricontinent Scientific, Inc.

Verderflex

Vertex Groups Pvt. Ltd.

VistaLab Technologies, Inc.

Watson-Marlow Pumps BV

Welco Co., Ltd







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

