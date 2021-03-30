O’Brien Communications Group Signs APP Technologies

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Brien Communications Group (OCG), a B2B brand-management and marketing-communication firm, signed APP Technologies, a provider of claims and risk-management software and services to the insurance, transportation, and other industries, to a full-service engagement, effective April 1, 2021. Under the terms of the engagement, OCG will provide to APP Technologies strategic consultation and planning for all of its brand-positioning and marketing efforts; all requisite creative and program-development activities; and all tactical program implementation and execution activities.



“We’ve been talking with Paul McLaughlin at APP Technologies for a while,” said Mark O’Brien, founder and Principal of OCG. “From the start, we’ve been impressed with Paul’s integrity. And we’re sincerely grateful for the opportunity to help him earn the attention and the success he and his company deserve.”

OCG will revise and enhance the content of APP Technologies’ web presence, create a stylistically unified system of collateral materials, create and develop authoritative content for its blog, and share that content more broadly in social and other media. OCG will also help APP Technologies more closely align its marketing and sales activities.

“While our offerings significantly improved over the past few years, our ability to communicate them effectively wasn’t keeping pace,” said Paul McLaughlin, founder and President of APP Technologies. “We knew we needed outside expertise to help us share our story in a compelling way. We selected O’Brien Communications Group because we felt right at home with their deep experience, rich knowledge, and optimistic approach. It’s going to be an incredibly productive partnership.”

About O’Brien Communications Group

O’Brien Communications Group is a B2B brand-management and marketing firm. OCG offers its clients strategic and tactical marketing services — planning, creating, executing, and implementing digital and print marketing programs. For more information, please visit www.obriencg.com, email info@obriencg.com, or call 860-944-9022.

About APP Technologies

APP Technologies, LLC was founded in 2003 to bring exceptional claims software to the transportation industry. Our software was quickly embraced by a wide range of industries. Since then, our software has been throughout North America in many industries and lines of business, including P&C, automobile, GL, workers' compensation, warranty, and more. For more information, please visit apptechnologies.biz, email sales@apptechnologies.biz, or call 888 337 5204.

Media contact:

JoAnna Bennett

201-341-2360

joanna@obriencg.com