NERD™ Partners with goPuff to Provide Instant Delivery of Energy Drink Alternative

FREEHOLD, N.J., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NERD Focus ™, a leading focus beverage recently acquired by BevUSA, today announces its national availability on goPuff.com , the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs. Starting today, NERD Focus is available for delivery in about 30 minutes with goPuff. The drink is jam packed with vitamins, nootropics and adaptogens, creating a proprietary formula aimed at aiding mental acuity and promoting increased clarity and concentration. NERD Focus, known for its refreshing flavors, will be available in both Original and Zero Calorie and sold as individual cans to provide goPuff customers an alternative to traditional energy drinks.



“Due to the demand we have seen for NERD Focus, we’re excited to expand its accessibility to the goPuff platform,” said CEO of BevUSA, Howard Davner. “Our vitamin-based drink is ideal for those who are looking to focus their mental and physical energy in a convenient way, such as college students, essential workers and athletes. We’re excited to continue our growing fan base by expanding our reach through this partnership with goPuff.”

Formulated to boost memory and increase energy, NERD Focus is the go-to mental acuity beverage for anyone who needs an extra lift. NERD Focus is now available for purchase through goPuff in 550+ cities, increasing NERD Focus’ availability and convenience for the ever-growing brand and consumer base. The goPuff partnership follows NERD’s recent rebrand and growth announcement, aligning with NERD’s strategy to increase brand recognition at a national and local level.

For more information on NERD Focus, visit: nerdfocus.com. To purchase NERD Focus on goPuff, download the goPuff app on iOS and Android or visit goPuff.com.

About NERD™:

In 2006, a student at the University of Texas at San Antonio on the path to med school witnessed his colleagues rely on highly caffeinated energy drinks with potentially dangerous ingredients to increase mental stamina and focus. With the help of his professors, they created a “Think Drink” and within weeks, had students lining up outside of his campus apartment to purchase his new drink – NERD Focus. NERD™ became established and began selling on college campuses in Texas directly to students, building a grassroots network of distributors and fans. After creating a very loyal following at Texas universities and local retailers, Nerd was acquired by Beverage USA to invest into scaling the beverage brand nationwide.