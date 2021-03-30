DoubleVerify Unveils Expanded Brand Safety & Brand Suitability Integration with Facebook

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify ("DV"), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced an expanded brand safety and suitability integration with Facebook, extending verification to new premium inventory channels such as Facebook In-Stream Reserve, while providing new tools to boost control and efficiency. With the expansion, DV now offers comprehensive brand measurement solutions on Facebook and Instagram, optimizing campaign quality.



“We are excited to enter this phase in our work with Facebook,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. We are expanding our partnership to ensure an even more brand-safe and brand-suitable advertising environment for the global brands we serve across the Facebook ecosystem.”

Protecting brand reputation online is critical. According to research by DV and Harris, 67% of consumers say they would stop using a brand that appeared beside objectionable or unsuitable content. Moreover, an overwhelming majority said that they hold advertisers responsible for brand and content alignment.

Today, DV provides advertisers with comprehensive brand safety and suitability controls, category options and languages. DV’s brand safety technology protects a brand's equity and reputation — across all media environments, and is built for the modern brand suitability era.

Building on its existing partnership, advertisers on Facebook using DV can now:

Manage brand safety and suitability settings with precision and accuracy using 53 content avoidance categories and 39 supported languages.





Create Allow Lists for Facebook In-Stream Video inventory, supporting brand and content suitability and alignment.





Create Block Lists that work across In-Stream Reserve, In-Stream Video, Instant Articles, and Facebook Audience Network.





Improve operational efficiency with automated Allow and Block List updates and delivery.

“We are excited to see the progress DV is making across Facebook and the broader social media ecosystem, which continues to deliver value to our clients,” said Julie Kandel, Senior Partner, Director of Brand Safety North America at GroupM. “We look forward to DV's continued innovation in this space and will continue to work closely with them to further expand their brand safety and suitability solutions for our clients and industry.”

DV pioneered brand safety in 2008 and has been a continuous innovator in the category. In January, the company announced the availability of Brand Suitability Tiers for advertisers and publishers, making DV one of the first verification companies to align product functionality with the Brand Safety and Suitability Framework advanced by the APB and GARM. Advertisers can leverage DV’s Brand Suitability Tiers across digital channels including Facebook’s In-Stream Video ads and Instant Articles.

In addition to its brand safety and suitability capabilities, DV has partnered with Facebook for fraud protection and viewability measurement across their inventory. DV enables advertisers to leverage a single viewability metric to measure performance across Facebook, Instagram, other large platforms and publishers, as well as open exchanges. With DV, brands gain a holistic view of viewability performance across platforms and can use those learnings to validate their media plan and adjust budget allocation.

In December 2020, DV received the Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for third-party integrated impression and viewability measurement (as defined by MRC’s viewability standard) and reporting for display and video ads on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information about DoubleVerify’s Facebook and Instagram capabilities, contact sales@doubleverify.com .

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify’s mission is to increase the effectiveness and transparency of the digital advertising ecosystem. Through our software platform and the metrics it provides, we help preserve the fair value exchange in the digital advertising marketplace – offering advertisers unbiased data analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and maximize return on their digital advertising investments. Since 2008, DoubleVerify has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital advertising ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. DoubleVerify is majority owned by Providence Equity Partners, a premier global private equity firm with approximately $44 billion in aggregate capital commitments.

“Facebook® is a registered trademark of Facebook Inc.”