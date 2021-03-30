Onit and NetDocuments Release Seamless Integration to Manage Matters and Documents for Corporate Legal

Integration Automates and Streamlines Work Between Solutions, Increasing Operational Efficiency and Overall Productivity



HOUSTON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow and artificial intelligence solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, and NetDocuments, the leading secure cloud-based content services platform for law firms, corporate legal teams and compliance departments, today announced a powerful, user-friendly integration for their solutions.



“An Onit and NetDocuments integration was a priority for our team to streamline and centralize work, ensure accuracy and increase efficiency,” commented Gregg McConnell, Legal Operations Leader at Corteva Agriscience. “Now, with the help of both Onit and NetDocuments, the integration is user-friendly and incredibly seamless – so much so, that our lawyers don’t realize a transition occurs at all.”



Available immediately, the integration between Onit Enterprise Legal Management and NetDocuments offers best-in-class matter management integrated with a leading cloud-based document management solution. Corporate legal professionals can manage matters and documents between platforms and easily create NetDocuments workspaces within Onit technology. Customers have the option to work primarily in Onit Enterprise Legal Management or NetDocuments, depending on their preference and role, without sacrificing document management system functionality or security.



“From the day we opened our doors, Onit has focused on providing technology that meets in-house counsel where they work and makes it easier for them to practice law. Uniting with our valued partner NetDocuments to create a single, centralized workspace with an intuitive user experience is further evidence of our commitment to customers. I look forward to sharing this highly in-demand integration with our customers and to future innovations with NetDocuments,” said Eric M. Elfman, CEO and co-founder of Onit.



“We are extremely pleased to offer our corporate legal customers a deep integration with Onit’s Enterprise Legal Management solution,” stated Reza Parsia, NetDocuments VP of Strategic Partner Management. “Onit is a valued NetDocuments technology partner, and together we are driven to deliver customer value focused on simplifying work and enhancing productivity. Legal departments are increasingly seeking new tools and technology to work efficiently and collaborate in a secure space – and this latest integration with Onit meets our customers where they work, ensuring a seamless user experience.”



