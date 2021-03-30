Makara Opens Waitlist for First Ever SEC Registered Crypto Robo-Advisor

Seattle, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Makara, the only SEC registered* cryptocurrency robo-advisor, today announced that its waitlist is now open. Makara aims to simplify investing in crypto through index-like allocations powered by proprietary, battle-tested technology.



According to a NYDIG report, 22% of American adults already own Bitcoin today. At the same time, studies and surveys also reveal that many individuals are interested in investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but have held back due to a variety of reasons including a lack of understanding and feeling that the asset class is too complicated. While digital asset investments can offer a diversified return stream, the reality remains that the crypto asset class is intimidating, complex, unfamiliar, and confusing. Makara was founded to address these complexities through a simple, trusted, and secure platform.



Makara aims to simplify the investment process through integrated educational resources alongside thematic baskets which can meet a variety of investor goals and interests. Whether it is exposure to the largest coins by market capitalization or to emerging trends like DeFi, Makara streamlines the crypto investment experience and helps clients confidently invest in this established asset class.



“Makara was founded to democratize access to cryptocurrencies,” said Jesse Proudman, Makara co-founder. “There are millions of curious and interested investors who are intimidated by an entirely new lexicon, risks, and other complexities. Makara aims to solve for those challenges with our thematic baskets and an approachable solution that is built on sophisticated technology.”



Makara is powered by proprietary trading technology that was purpose-built for digital assets and battle-tested over the last three years. Makara’s technology is licensed from crypto hedge manager Strix Leviathan and enables automatic rebalances of investment baskets based on their respective themes and parameters.



Once an investor allocates funds to a basket, they own the underlying assets in their own segregated account. Behind the scenes, Makara’s technology handles all the complexities of buying, selling, and storing the underlying assets through its trading and custody partner, Gemini. Additionally, Makara handles the appropriate transaction reporting for clients’ tax preparations.



"The last thing the world needs is another crypto exchange when great ones already exist. There are products that exist that simplify exposure but quite frankly, they’re expensive, not available to all types of investors, and none of them are accessible 24x7,” said Matt Kern, Makara President and Chief Technology Officer. “We believe Makara is a first of its kind offering and that our technology is pioneering a new experience and supporting a platform that’s accessible whenever crypto markets are: 24x7x365.”



Makara is a spin-out from the founding team of Strix Leviathan, a cryptocurrency investment manager that provides actively managed exposure to the digital asset markets. The leadership team at Strix Leviathan is comprised of seasoned technology, finance, and cryptocurrency veterans.



Makara’s waitlist is open to anyone with a U.S. bank account. Waitlist participants will be the first investors invited to register for Makara and will also automatically have the first six months of their account fees waived.



Learn more and join the waitlist for Makara here. http://bit.ly/Makara_Waitlist.



About Makara

Makara is the only SEC registered cryptocurrency robo-advisor. As a secure platform, investors can have confidence in Makara’s simple experience through curated, index-like products alongside integrated educational resources. Makara offers passive exposure to dozens of vetted cryptocurrencies via its thematic baskets, which are tailored to meet different investment goals and interests. Built on powerful investment technology that also connects to its exchange and qualified custodian partners, Makara is accessible and available whenever crypto markets are: 24x7x365. For more information, visit makaradigital.com and follow @MakaraDigital.



Makara Digital Inc. (“Makara”) is an SEC registered investment adviser. The information contained herein should not be construed as the provision of personalized investment advice and is subject to change without notice. This material should not be considered as a solicitation to buy or sell any asset, including cryptocurrency. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investing in cryptocurrency involves the risk of loss, including loss of principal invested, and may not be suitable for all investors. For additional information about Makara, including its services and fees, please review the Firm’s disclosure statement as set forth on Form ADV, available at https://reports.adviserinfo.sec.gov/reports/ADV/312664/PDF/312664.pdf.

*SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.