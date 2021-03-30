Lynx Launches LynxSafe for Improved Performance and Military Grade Security For Enterprise IT

SAN JOSE, Calif, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Software Technologies , an innovator in modern platform software technologies, today announced the availability of LynxSafe, a family of products that now allows enterprise IT teams to apply Lynx’s long-standing expertise in secure mission critical systems to end-points. The first LynxSafe product, which is focused on secure laptops, creates isolated partitions that can run multiple security functions and secure operating systems. This enables architects to create products that deliver different levels of security for business and personal domains, which remains vitally important as people continue to work remotely and in zero-trust environments.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the security of the enterprise and IT worlds have faced a crisis of unprecedented proportions as people continue to work remotely. According to a Lynx study conducted in Q1 2021:

Over half of respondents (51%) believed their organization’s cybersecurity efforts hadn’t been strengthened since the start of the pandemic

60% of respondents hadn’t been notified of any apps and tools that did not meet the security standards set by their employers during the pandemic

Nearly 4 in 10 (36%) respondents who were impacted by a cybersecurity hack during the pandemic - or knew someone who had been





As employers continue to offer remote and hybrid work options, LynxSafe provides a proven alternative to perimeter-based security, answering the unprecedented challenges of extended, fragmented workforces on top of the mounting threats IT teams were already facing.

“Organizations must deliver a failproof way to secure end-points such as laptops, edge servers, networking cards and other devices in a work-from-home, zero-trust environment,” said Pavan Singh, VP of Product Management at Lynx. “Effectively, what LynxSafe enables is the ability to extend the company firewall to the place where you are working, be that a house, a coffee shop, or an airplane. Lynx has a long history of securing mission-critical applications onboard vehicles for companies including Airbus, Collins Aerospace and NASA, where application failure is not an option, and we’re confident in LynxSafe’s ability to emulate this success for IT organizations.”

Unlike other enterprise-class hypervisors, which typically create a software abstraction layer between the hardware and the virtual equipment that runs on it, the LynxSafe works by using a separation kernel-based approach. The LynxSecure separation kernel is inherently more effective for creating secure end-points running multiple isolated functions, including domains for different security and classification levels. Two variants of the product exist:

For high-threat environments, there is mandatory support for secure boot functionality and support for multiple levels of VPN. Use cases include the U.S. Department of Defense, and LynxSafe is aligned to support mandatory compliance requirements such as those called out in the Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) specification. Both solutions have been proven and are immediately available for the Dell Latitude 5410 class of laptops with a broader set of device support planned through 2021.

For moderate-threat environments, traditional methods of securing a laptop are no longer sufficient for the enterprise. LynxSafe’s manageability features allow IT departments to secure and manage an entire organization's laptops, allowing the separation of security functions from the user operating systems, delivery of patches and updates as well as the deletion of important data, securely and remotely.

Other features and benefits of LynxSafe include:

The ability of an organization to run one or multiple VPNs in isolated partitions for security and the prevention of network tampering

Support for Windows® and Linux, enabling existing applications to run unmodified

The ability for VMs to be managed remotely while people are working outside the office, saving operational costs

Compatibility with industry-standard mobile device management and mobile app management frameworks

Secure encryption of data in the end-point through a remote key mechanism

Protection for the user’s sensitive data so that it is not compromised even if the laptop is lost

The opportunity for organizations to take their product through security certification programs with a focus on the mobility and security

LynxSafe is available now. For product availability and more information, please visit the LynxSafe site . For more information about Lynx’s recent study on IT security, please visit its site .

About Lynx Software Technologies

Lynx Software Technologies is the premier Mission Critical Edge company that enables safe, secure and high-performance environments for global customers in aerospace and automotive, enterprise and industrial markets. Since 1988, companies have trusted Lynx’s real-time operating system, virtualization and system certification experience, which uniquely enables mixed criticality systems to be harnessed and deliver deterministic real-time performance and intelligent decision-making. Together with a growing set of technology partners, Lynx is realizing a new class of Mission Critical Edge systems that keep people and valuable data protected, at every moment. For more information, visit www.lynx.com .

