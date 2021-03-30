Tecogen Introduces Tecopack™ Packaged Microgrid for On-Site Power Generation

WALTHAM, MA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to introduce the Tecopack microgrid system for use in combined heat and power (CHP) and on-site microgrid power generation applications.



The Tecopack system was developed in response to requests from customers for customized pre-packaged drop-in CHP microgrid systems for use in a variety of settings. The Tecopack product line incorporates all required wiring and plumbing connections, Tecogen’s exclusive variable speed operation (VSO) technology, Ultera® emissions system, CERTS microgrid controls, and UL-1741SA Smart Inverter. Tecopack systems have already been deployed in a variety of sites, including a large nursing home complex in New York City, a hospitality complex in Westchester County, a school in Long Island and a multi-use sports complex in Toronto, Ontario. Many of Tecogen’s other CHP products such as Tecochill and Tecopower can also be built into Tecopack solutions as needed. A full description of the Tecopack system can be found on Tecogen’s website.

“Containerized on-site power systems have many advantages for facility owners,” noted Joseph E. Gehret, Vice President of Operations at Tecogen. “The quick-to-ship, factory engineered and packaged systems are designed to include all necessary infrastructure connections to allow simple and cost-effective integration into existing facilities, and can be sited outdoors to avoid disruption of building operations. We also provide comprehensive warranty and service options for all system components to optimize the efficiency and savings provided by our equipment. Our cloud-based monitoring package, CHPInsight™, ensures that real-time operations, maintenance schedules, and savings are tracked.”

The Tecopack system incorporates Tecogen’s InVerde e+ microgrid enabled on-site power system. The InVerde system has been deployed in hundreds of facilities in North America and was ranked #3 in number of US operational microgrids in 2019. Tecogen’s family of combined heat and power systems are supported by 11 factory services centers in North America.

“Our Tecopack systems allow facility owners to conveniently and cost-effectively reduce their energy cost and provide resiliency to interruptions in the electric grid and reduce their carbon footprint,” noted Benjamin Locke, Tecogen’s CEO. “Tecopack systems are more easily integrated into facility infrastructure by contractors and our service offering minimizes the burden on existing facility operations. Tecopack systems will be available to customers for purchase or lease immediately.”

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including combined heat and power, air conditioning systems and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales and service personnel throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment .

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopower and Ultera are registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "likely," or "may" that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to the Risk Factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results include the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on demand for our products and services, the availability of incentives, rebates and tax benefits relating to our products, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products, competing technological developments, and the availability of financing to fund our operations and growth.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:

Benjamin Locke, CEO

P: (781) 466-6402

E: Benjamin.Locke@Tecogen.com