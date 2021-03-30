Hospitality Insurance Group Goes Live on the Finys Suite

TROY, Mich., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finys, developer of the Finys Suite, a platform of integrated modules for processing personal and commercial property/casualty insurance, has put the Hospitality Insurance Group into production writing Commercial Package policies, including Liquor Liability, in seven states. Business Owners will be the next line to go live.



“With help from Dick Welch and his team, this has been a very successful deployment of Finys that was free of any last minute challenges,” said Kurt Diederich, co-founder, President, and CEO of Finys. “We were able to get their states and lines of business in production simultaneously. And we’re especially glad we were able to help them go live just as the economy is opening back up.”

“The Finys Suite has been exceptionally well received by our staff members,” said Dick Welch, President and CEO of Hospitality Insurance Group. “The Suite’s overall ease of use has helped us save the time it takes to process data. And it’s effectively streamlined our overall operations. We couldn’t be happier or more grateful to Finys.”

Finys offers a modern enterprise platform, the Finys Suite, for P&C insurance organizations. It includes components for core administration (policy, billing, claims, and BI), plus portals and mobile access to support all personal and commercial lines for insurers, agents, vendors, and insureds. Used by dozens of insurers to reduce operational costs and improve time to market, Finys is available for on-site or SaaS deployment. For more details, please visit www.finys.com, call 866-401-4178, or email info@finys.com.

Hospitality Insurance Group was founded as the Liquor Liability Joint Underwriting Association of Massachusetts (LLJUA) in 1985 to guarantee the availability of liquor liability insurance to any licensee or any person lawfully engaged in serving alcoholic beverages. In June of 2008, the Massachusetts Legislature approved the conversion of LLJUA to Hospitality Mutual Insurance Company to provide liquor liability, commercial general liability, and commercial property, and excess liability insurance to businesses in the hospitality industry located in Massachusetts. In 2010, Hospitality Mutual formed Hospitality Insurance Company to expand operations to Connecticut, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Today, Hospitality Mutual and Hospitality Insurance Company co-operate as Hospitality Insurance Group. For more information, please visit https://hmic.com.

