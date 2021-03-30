Armor Cloud Security Helps Gala Technology Expand Market Share by Earning PCI DSS ROC Certification

DALLAS, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armor, a global cloud security and compliance company, has enabled Gala Technology, a customer since 2017, to achieve the rigorous Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Report on Compliance (ROC) certification. Gala Technology securely processes payments through its award-winning SOTpay solution, across several channels, including web chat, telephony, and social media for customers in retail, hospitality, financial services, and beyond.



“Armor is relentlessly focused on simplifying security and compliance for our customers cost-effectively,” said Ryan Smith, VP of product management, Armor. “Gala Technology is a prime example of how we empower customers to focus on their core business without exhausting internal resources on meeting regulatory standards and data protection. In short, we help our customers grow their business by giving them the right technology and expertise to be secure and compliant.”



The PCI DSS was established by a global consortium of payment industry stakeholders to protect the storage, processing, and transmission of cardholder data. Gala Technology initially developed SOTpay as an in-house solution, which was recognized with a PCI “Award of Excellence” in both 2019 and 2020. The new ROC certification dramatically expands the scope of Gala Technology’s offering and provides more dynamic cloud-based services to capitalize on new business opportunities throughout the U.K. and Europe.



“Achieving PCI ROC certification is incredibly complex and time-consuming, and Armor has lifted the entire burden from our team,” said Stephen Biggs, CTO, Gala Technology. “Working with Armor has been instrumental in broadening the base of potential SOTpay customers. The amount of work and budget they’ve saved us has also helped us focus on innovation, so we can retain our competitive edge.”



About Gala Technology

Gala Technology is the trusted card payment processing solutions specialist for merchants of all shapes and sizes across numerous sectors, including retail, hospitality, and financial services. As the innovative team behind the multi-award-winning payment technology, SOTpay, the company supports merchants, enabling them to protect themselves against the ever-growing risk of fraud-related chargebacks in “Card Not Present” (CNP) channels while simplifying complex PCI DSS requirements and reducing processing cost.



About Armor

Armor is a global cybersecurity software company that simplifies protecting data and applications in private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Armor Anywhere provides technology to detect and respond to threats and can be activated in minutes. Armor also helps organizations comply with major regulatory frameworks and controls. The company combines workload protection, analytics from cloud-native sources, and other security data to provide unparalleled insight into threats facing organizations. Armor’s cybersecurity experts monitor customer environments 24/7/365 and, if an attack takes place, help customers respond quickly and effectively. Armor protects over 1,500 customers in 42 countries. To learn more, visit www.armor.com or follow @armor on Twitter.