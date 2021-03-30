The pyrometer market for fixed type is expected to grow at higher CAGR from 2020 to 2025

New York, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pyrometer Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type, Technology, Wavelength, End-user Industry And Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05303970/?utm_source=GNW





Multiwavelength segment is expected to hold larger share of pyrometer market during forecast period.Multiwavelength pyrometers are ideal for high-temperature measurements for all low-emissivity materials, offer the real-time measurement of temperature.



They can simultaneously measure single-wavelength and dual or multi-wavelength temperature values. This growth is also driven by the wide range of applications of multiwavelength pyrometers in metal processing industries such as galvanized/gal annealed steel, aluminum extrusion, quench, and strip, among others.



Europe to account for second largest size of pyrometer market during forecast period.Europe’s continuous technological developments, coupled with the increasing usage of temperature measurement devices to ensure safety, will push the demand for the pyrometer market in the coming years.



Europe is one of the major glass producers worldwide. The glass market in Europe is driven by the construction, automotive, energy, engineering, and food services industries.



Breakdown of the profile of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40 %, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 45%, Directors – 30%, Others - 25%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 40%, APAC – 25%, and RoW – 5%

AMETEK Land (US), Fluke Corporation (US), CHINO Corporation (Japan), Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (US), OMEGA Engineering (US), PCE Instruments (Germany), Optris GmbH (Germany), Sensortherm GmbH (Germany), CI Systems (US), DIAS Infrared GmbH (Germany), Williamson Corporation (US), and Micro-Epsilon (Germany) are few major players in pyrometer market.



Research Coverage

Based on type, the pyrometer market has been segmented into fixed and handheld.Based on product technology, the pyrometer market has been segmented into optical and infrared.



Based on wavelength, the pyrometer market has been segmented into single wavelength and multiwavelength.Based on end-user industry, the pyrometer market has been segmented into ceramics, glass, and metal processing.



Based on glass manufacturing type, the pyrometer market has been further segmented into forehearth, melt tank, lehr, tin bath, and others. Based on region, the pyrometer market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



Reasons to Buy Report



The report would help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

1. This report segments the pyrometer market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall market size, as well as that of the subsegments across types, technologies, wavelengths, end-user industries, and regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape provides market share analysis and company evaluation quadrant for the key players operating in the pyrometer market.

