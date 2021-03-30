Datawiza Now Available on Auth0 Marketplace

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawiza , the first company to offer cloud-delivered Access Management as a Service (AMaaS), today announced the availability of the Datawiza Platform on Auth0 Marketplace , a catalog of trusted technology integrations to extend the functionality of Auth0’s identity management platform. For companies migrating on-premises and cloud-based applications to Auth0, the no-code/low-code Datawiza AMaaS is easy to install, automate and manage, enabling companies to improve security while slashing developer time requirements and reducing operational costs.



Smaller and mid-sized businesses often lack the security expertise and engineering resources to quickly take advantage of all the benefits of Auth0. Only Datawiza allows these organizations to easily, rapidly and reliably migrate all their applications to Auth0 with little or no coding, reducing the time and engineering effort required to achieve a secure Zero Trust Architecture by 10X – enabling developers to keep their focus on the strategic needs of the business. The combined solution enables app developers and IT professionals to enforce comprehensive, centralized, fine-grained policies to support all types of application access, including customers, employees, contractors and partners. Datawiza provides visibility across the entire infrastructure and future-proofs the environment by maintaining a Zero Trust Architecture even as applications and protocols evolve.

The lightweight, cloud-delivered Datawiza Platform helps companies implement a Zero Trust Architecture by making it fast and easy to connect applications and services to Auth0. The combined solution enables single sign-on (SSO) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) across hybrid multicloud environments, and supports policy-defined, URL-level access controls based on detailed user and device attributes, such as group, role, IP, or browser. Auth0 customers can use the Datawiza AMaaS to replace custom local authentication systems, such as basic auth, with modern authentication protocols, such as OIDC/OAuth and SAML. They can also use Datawiza to migrate applications from legacy identity systems (e.g., CA SiteMinder, on-premises LDAP) to Auth0 without having to rewrite applications.

“Security-savvy developers are a scarce resource, and most organizations can’t find or afford to hire enough of them,” said Dr. Canming Jiang, Co-Founder & CEO of Datawiza. “Built by security experts, Datawiza’s cloud-delivered access management as a service provides a no-code/low-code solution for migrating to Auth0. Our simple, unified approach to securing access management and creating a Zero Trust Architecture in hybrid multicloud environments allows companies to increase security at a faster pace without increasing development staff.”

“It has been really exciting to work with Datawiza on a newly-built partner integration for the launch of Auth0 Marketplace . This best-in-class solution adds an integral layer to our platform that provides our customers with greater choice and flexibility,” said Bill Lapcevic, VP of Business Development at Auth0. “After speaking with many customers, we have identified the types of integrations that matter to them, and we are so thrilled to have the Datawiza AMaaS as a vetted and valuable vendor in Auth0 Marketplace.”

All partner integrations are thoroughly vetted and verified for security and functionality by Auth0, and are easily discoverable for customers. Partners can participate in the growing demand for digital identity solutions and increase their visibility as part of the Auth0 Marketplace, and can learn more here: https://auth0.com/partners .

