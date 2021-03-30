Risk Strategies Acquires Specialty Insurance Solutions

BOSTON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that it has acquired Specialty Insurance Solutions (SIS), expanding capabilities in its national student health practice.



Founded in 2007 by its president, Paul Mayo, SIS offers specialty products and services primarily focused on comprehensive student health insurance programs, sport accident insurance, and student travel insurance. Jeff Struckle, co-owner of SIS, joined the firm in 2010 to build out the firm’s intercollegiate sports program.

“Risk Strategies offers focused expertise and deep resources in the education market for colleges and universities, especially as they and their students face these challenging times,” said Terry Lyons, Managing Director of Risk Strategies’ Student Health Division. “Paul and his team have expertise that will help us grow and continue to expand our offerings for our national student health practice.”

As a broker, consultant and managing general underwriter (MGU), SIS can connect clients with the right carrier-based program or build a custom program to meet specific needs. It also offers a variety of specialty support services, such as setting up for billing and coding as a provider, contracting with network carriers as a preferred provider organization, and establishing a student help desk.

“Our success is clear proof that specialty focus is an advantage in the market and for clients,” said Mayo. “Given their specialty approach to risk management, joining the Risk Strategies family is a natural fit.”

“Risk Strategies’ commitment to, and investment in, the student health space gave us real confidence that our business and our clients would benefit from this decision,” said Jeff Struckle. “The collaborative culture of Risk Strategies also offers our people exciting career possibilities as our firms come together.”

The acquisition of SIS builds on Risk Strategies’ long-term focus and growth in the education industry. The Risk Strategies student health Practice is a top national leader and includes industry specialists Academic HealthPlans (AHP) and University Health Plans (UHP), who develop comprehensive health programs for higher education institutions, and lead the industry in consulting, brokering and technologically advanced administrative services.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit: www.risk-strategies.com.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, and private client risks. With 25 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. riskstrategies.com.