ENEDO PLC Stock exchange release 30 March 2021 at 16:30

Enedo Plc's Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report 2020 published

Enedo Plc's Annual Report for the financial year 2020 has been published in pdf-format and is attached to this stock exchange release. Annual Report is available on the company's website at www.enedopower.com .

Corporate Governance Statement 2020 and Remuneration report 2020 have been published and are attached to this stock exchange release. The statements are available on the company's website at www.enedopower.com .

ENEDO PLC

Vesa Leino

President and CEO

For further information, please contact Mr. Vesa Leino, CEO, tel. +358 40 759 8956.

ENEDO IN BRIEF

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo’s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo’s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power Supplies and Power Systems. In 2020 the group’s revenue was EUR 38,5 million. Enedo has 354 employees and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group’s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.enedopower.com

