The global nut products market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.8%

The inclusion of premium nut-based products in bakery, confectionery, beverages, and other processed foods has provided consumers with various options that is healthy and tasty at the same time. This trend is expected to continue strongly throughout the forecast period.



By type, nut fillings with cocoa segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Nut fillings with cocoa helps in adding texture, and nutrition to the products and are increasingly used in the preparation of health-based snack foods. The market for nut fillings with cocoa is projected to witness a rapid growth across regions due to the development of the food processing industry and high consumption among the population.

• By application, the cereals & snack bars segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth rate.



The incorporation of edible nuts like almonds, pistachios, walnuts and hazelnuts in cereals & bars has experienced a robust growth in the past few years.The inclination of consumers towards snack bar category is mainly because it is considered as a convenience health-benefiting food product.



It also provides crunchiness, and provide numerous nutrients, and improves taste.Nuts like almonds provide a fuller feeling to consumers due to its high protein content.



Owing to these factors, cereals & snack bars are constantly experiencing growth in markets of US and Europe.



The North America region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The significant increase in the rate of obesity rate in regions like the US, has created growth opportunities for meal replacement beverages, healthier snack items, and nutrition bars.Therefore, people are opting for healthier lifestyle, with more inclination toward health-benefiting food products.



The increase in the use of edible nuts as a nutritional product and as an ingredient in numerous food segments, such as cereals, snacks, desserts, and confectionery products, has helped in creating growth opportunities for nut products manufacturers.

The nut products market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and RoW.



