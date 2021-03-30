Registration Open for 2021 BrandSmart Virtual Conference, April 28 & 29

CHICAGO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketers, chief marketing officers, brand managers, agency directors, small business owners, and professionals interested in learning from notable industry leaders while networking with marketing professionals from across the country can register for the 2021 BrandSmart virtual conference. BrandSmart, now in its 19th year, is the longest-running brand marketing conference in the country. The event takes place during two half-day virtual experiences on Wednesday, April 28, from 1 – 5:30 PM CDT, and Thursday, April 29, from 9 AM to 1 PM CDT. Marketing decision-makers and future-forward brand marketers – a who's who of marketing leaders and influencers - will come together to share proven tools, learn about marketing strategies, and hear stories from the field. Register at BrandSmart 2021.

This year's virtual BrandSmart conference will feature live-streamed main stage speakers, breakout sessions, virtual exhibitor "booths," and moderated discussion rooms. Attendees can look forward to learning from industry leaders to gain inspiration and insight as they share lessons from innovative strategies that led to success. The event will also feature online networking opportunities. On Wednesday, April 28, attendees are invited to celebrate together with the presentation of the 2021 BrandSmart Awards at 4:30 pm. The winners of the 2021 BrandSmart Awards, including the Grand Champion Award, will be announced at the end of the first day of the BrandSmart Virtual Conference.

"As marketing professionals and brand creators, we know how to be resilient. In addition to learning from each other and industry experts, we are excited to welcome an all-star group of business and marketing leaders to speak at this year's BrandSmart," said Cindy Bond, President of Bond Digital and the AMA Chicago Board Member responsible for this year's BrandSmart event. "We are confident that this year's conference will deliver on its promise to help you embrace a smart shift in the make or break moments we've all come to know during the past year."

Featured speakers at BrandSmart 2021 include Ira Rubenstein, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer of PBS; Alison Gutterman, CEO of Jelmar (CLR and Tarn-X Brands); Michael Fassnacht, CMO of the City of Chicago; and a panel of speakers from Lou Malnati's "Tastes of Chicago." Other brands represented at the conference include Nestle, Kimberly Clark, GE Appliances, and Mondelez. A complete list of topics and breakout sessions are available on the website.

AMA members receive a discounted ticket rate of $175, and non-members can purchase tickets for $275. All ticket purchases are subject to processing fees, and refunds are not available. Registered guests will have access to recordings of sessions for 90 days after the event. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the website at https://amachicago.org/brand-smart/.

