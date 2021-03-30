Tuck Diversity Business Programs and National Minority Supplier Development Council Partner to Help Diverse Business Owners

New York, NY, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuck Diversity Business Programs and the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) have formed a partnership to support the growth of Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) across the country.

NMSDC will award numerous scholarships to MBEs to attend one of Tuck’s signature Diversity Business Programs, Building a Successful Diverse Business or Growing an Established Diverse Business.

Building a Successful Diverse Business focuses on the essential tools that owners need to successfully establish their businesses in the marketplace. It is designed for emerging entrepreneurs who are looking to build a strong foundation of business knowledge and learn how to be a better supplier to corporations.

Growing an Established Diverse Business enables participants in established businesses to accelerate their growth. This follow-up program to Building a Successful Diverse Business helps participants overcome the challenges that business owners often see after several years of successful growth and helps them assess the alternatives to organic growth—strategic alliances and acquisitions.

The Tuck Diversity Business Programs started in 1980 and are the country’s oldest programs designed to develop diverse business owners at a graduate business school. Since its inception, thousands of business owners have participated in the programs.

“The Tuck Diversity Business Programs team is very excited about our relationship with NMSDC. They are one of the premier certifying organizations in the country and we look forward to sharing our programs with their membership,” said Emmanuel Ajavon, associate director of Tuck Diversity Business Programs.

NMSDC scholarships are open to NMSDC-certified MBEs. Applicants to Building a Successful Diverse Business should have a minimum of three years of experience running a business and at least $250,000 in annual sales. Applicants to Growing an Established Diverse Business should have already attended Building a Successful Diverse Business or be able to demonstrate comparable experience and education.

Applicants who are interested in being considered for an NMSDC scholarship must complete the online application at and enter “NMSDC Applicant” under “Sponsor Company (if applicable).”

For more information, please contact Emmanuel Ajavon at emmanuel.ajavon@tuck.dartmouth.edu.

About NMSDC

Chartered in 1972, The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) was stood up because of the civil rights movement in the late 1960s and continues to be the leading minority business development organization in the United States. NMSDC supports the economic sustainability of more than 13,000 certified minority business enterprises (MBEs) and advances minority business development by facilitating procurement opportunities between its certified MBEs and its network of over 1,500 Corporate Members. NMSDC's African American, Asian-Indian American, Asian-Pacific American, Hispanic American and Native American businesses provide products and services in many industries. The NMSDC network includes a National Office in New York, 23 regional affiliate councils, five international partner organizations and the Business Consortium Fund (BCF) as its funding arm.

About Tuck Diversity Business Programs

The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth was the first U.S. institution of higher education to offer executive programs dedicated to advancing the capabilities of underserved entrepreneurs and executives. Since setting the standard in 1980, Tuck has continuously honed its program, expanding and refining what is covered to create the maximum impact on the businesses of its attendees.