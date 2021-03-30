Pennexx Has Entered Into a Joint Marketing Agreement With One of the Fastest Growing Business Solutions Companies in the $74 Billion Worldwide Payment Processing Market, Hybrid Business Solutions

Company’s Entry Into Lucrative Payment Processing Market Will Also Bring Company Immediate Additional Revenues and New Clients, as Companies Will Cross Sell Each Other’s Products and Services to Include YSO’s Branded Debit Card



Philadelphia, PA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pennexx (OTC: PNNX), a company that Makes Social Media Simple by acting as the social media guide for non-tech savvy merchants, enabling them to acquire new customers and generate increased revenues utilizing the Company’s proprietary technologies to unleash the power of “word-of-mouth” Social Media for their clients’ businesses, today announced that it has, via its wholly owned subsidiary YourSocialOffers.com, entered into an agreement with Hybrid Business Solutions to sell and market each other's products. This agreement includes merchants, e-commerce businesses, nonprofit organizations, the service industry, professional businesses, government, and schools worldwide.

“Pennexx's vision for YSO has always been in part to grow the company through joint marketing agreements with large companies like Hybrid. This market strategy concept introduces YSO immediately to thousands upon thousands of potential customers that Hybrid is already serving," said Company President, Joseph Candito.

In today's competitive business environment, organizations have to differentiate themselves to compete in the open market aggressively. YSO will allow Hybrid Payment to offer value-added services to their customers by bundling YSO technology into their product line, giving them the advantage of competing against other companies.

Hybrid Business Solutions ( http://www.hybridpayments.com ) is proud to be one of the "fastest-growing business solutions companies in the industry." Hybrid specializes in the synergy of technology and strategic business insight. Hybrid Business Solutions helps business owners achieve their current goals and confidently set bigger ones and believe that merchants are trying valiantly to serve their tech-savvy, mobile-driven customer base as effectively as possible. Customers are looking for the right deal at the right time and are expecting your business to accept the payment they want to offer. Hybrid's business strategists' team has an extraordinary depth of understanding about customers and their payment habits and inclinations.

Mr. Candito added, “Last week we announced that we had entered into an agreement with MaozUSA.com, that gave us a foothold in the $239 Billion Quick-Serve Restaurant (QSR) Market and now, today we are announcing our joint venture with one of the fastest growing companies in the global payments processing market which is expected to grow from $74.4 billion in 2020 to $120.7 billion by 2025.

“The growth of the payment processing solutions market is attributed to several factors, such as increasing eCommerce sales along with growing internet penetration, embracing contactless payments globally, and evolving customer expectations.

“These transactions, and hopefully more to come, with players in growing markets, should substantially increase our customers’ clientele and generate increased revenues for them, thereby increasing ours at the same time, and can bring a higher equity value for our shareholders… but it also demonstrates that we have a unique product for payment processors because processers have a hard time demonstrating and differentiating themselves against their competitors, and YSO gives them a unique offering that can set them apart from their competition.”

About Pennexx Foods Inc.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, BitGift™, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

About YourSocialOffers.com (YSO)

YSO, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pennexx. YSO is our proprietary technology that greatly reduces (if not eliminates) our client companies cash outlays for advertising. YSO providesdigital word-of-mouth recommendations from a person to their followers and friends on social media. Word-of-mouth referrals are the best type of referrals. It's not a paid social media advertisement. Our merchants reach new customers through social media without a dollar spent on getting their message out. The merchant only pays for advertising when it works by discounting their products or services when a customer accepts the offers that they share. Their objective is to ask: “Why pay for advertising unless it actually works?”

