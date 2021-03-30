Compass Self Storage Expands Their Footprint

Cleveland, Ohio, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, proudly announces the recent acquisition of several self storage centers. In total, these acquisitions added over 183,000 net rentable square feet to the portfolio. The company is actively pursuing both acquisition and development opportunities in markets throughout the United States.

The newest Compass Self Storage (www.compassselfstorage.com) centers are located at:

9085 SW State Rd. 200 in Ocala, Florida

3300 Jodeco Road and 3497 Jodeco Road in McDonough, Georgia

5A Estate Drive in Bluffton, South Carolina

These acquisitions bring the total store count for Compass to 98 and marks the entrance into their fifteenth state (South Carolina). Compass Self Storage has plans to upgrade these properties to enhance the customer experience when moving and storing. This includes upgraded security by offering smart locks, high definition video, lighting, and individual access control. Compass Self Storage will also offer onsite truck rental to meet a common need from many customers. These Compass Self Storage locations (and all Compass Self Storage centers nationwide) now offer Contactless Rentals to ensure the health and safety of their customers and employees.

“We are thrilled to further expand our Compass footprint throughout these great markets,” stated Todd Amsdell, President. We are active buyers for both development and acquisition opportunities and can even help potential sellers determine the value of their site if they are considering a sale,” he stated.

Compass Self Storage offers a full line of moving and packing supplies, as well as moving service options, to make it a one-stop solution for anyone moving their home or needing extra storage space for their business. Compass Self Storage strives to make the storage experience streamlined and stress free by employing knowledgeable team members who help guide the customer through the entire process.

The above-mentioned acquisitions were made by separate affiliates of Amsdell Group, LLC and Compass Self Storage, LLC. The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

