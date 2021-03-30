Vallourec: Filing of the Vallourec 2020 Universal Registration Document including the 2020 Annual Financial Report

English French

Filing of the Vallourec 2020 Universal Registration Document including the 2020 Annual Financial Report

Boulogne-Billancourt (France), March, 30 2021 – Vallourec today announces the filing of its 2020 Universal Registration Document, including the Annual Financial Report for the 2020 fiscal year, with the French securities regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on 29 March 2021.

This 2020 Universal Registration Document includes, among other items:

- the 2020 Annual Financial Report;

- the Report of the Supervisory Board on Corporate Governance;

- the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors;

- a description of Vallourec 's share buyback program in accordance with Article 241-2 of the AMF Regulations.

The French-language Universal Registration Document is available:

- on the Vallourec website: www.vallourec.com

- on the AMF website: www.amf-france.org

It is also available at the Vallourec corporate office, 27 avenue du Général-Leclerc - Boulogne-Billancourt (92100).

An English-language version of the 2020 Universal Registration Document will be available on Vallourec's website (www.vallourec.com) by 13 April 2021 at the latest.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 17,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the SBF 120 index and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service Long Only.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R2094, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

Calendar

April 20th 2021 Shareholders’ Annual Meeting and Special Meeting May 20th 2021 Release of first quarter results





For further information, please contact:

Investor relations

Jérôme Friboulet

Tel: +33 (0)1 49 09 39 77

Investor.relations@vallourec.com



Press relations

Héloïse Rothenbühler

Tel: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50

heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com Individual shareholders

Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com





