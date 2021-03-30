Kvika banki hf.: Annual General Meeting on 21 April 2021

English Icelandic

The Annual General Meeting of Kvika banki hf., Reg. No. 540502-2930, will be held on Wednesday, 21 April 2021, at 4:00 pm at Hilton Reykjavík Nordica, 2nd floor, Suðurlandsbraut 3, 108 Reykjavík.



The Agenda for the meeting is as follows:

Report from the Company's Board of Directors on its activities during the past operating year. The Company's annual financial statements for 2020 and a decision on the treatment of the Company's profit during the financial year. Motion authorising the Company to purchase own shares. Motion on the Company’s remuneration policy. Motion of the Board of Directors to amend the Company's Articles of Association. Election of the Company's directors and alternates. Election of the Company's auditors. Decision on remuneration to directors and members of the Board's subcommittees. Other business.

The meeting will be held in Icelandic. Meeting documents will be available on the Company's website in both Icelandic and English, with the exception of the Company's annual financial statements, which are only available in English. The agenda, final motions, the remuneration policy, the Company's annual financial statements and other meeting documents will be available at the Company's office at Katrínartún 2, Reykjavik, for shareholders to examine 21 days prior to the Annual General Meeting. The said documents, together with information on the candidates for election to the Board of Directors, will also be made available on the Company's website, https://www.kvika.is/en/investor-relations/shareholders-meeting/ (and in Icelandic here: https://www.kvika.is/fjarfestaupplysingar/hluthafafundir/ ).

For further information, please find attached Announcement of the Annual General Meeting.





