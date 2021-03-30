Global IoT Sensors Market to Reach $45.2 Billion by 2027

New York, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Injection Molding Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957124/?utm_source=GNW

Abstract:

- Global Injection Molding Machines Market to Reach $19.2 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Injection Molding Machines estimated at US$17.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Plastic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.1% CAGR and reach US$8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rubber segment is readjusted to a revised 1.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR

- The Injection Molding Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.

- Metal Segment to Record 1.7% CAGR

- In the global Metal segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Arburg GmbH + Co. KG

Boco Pardubice Machines S.R.O.

Borche North America Inc.

Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd.

Dongshin Hydraulics

Dr. Boy GmbH & Co. KG

Engel Austria GmbH

Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd.

Haitian International Holdings Limited

Huarong Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

KraussMaffei Group GmbH

Milacron Holdings Corp.

Mold Hotrunner Solutions Inc.

Multiplas Enginery Co., Ltd.

Negri Bossi S.P.A.

Nigata Machine Techno Company, Ltd.

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.

Oima Srl

R.P. Injection S.r.l.

SMF Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

The Japan Steel Works Ltd.

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Toyo Machinery Metal Co., Ltd.

Woojin Plaimm Co., Ltd.







