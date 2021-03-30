English Finnish

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 30 March 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

HONKARAKENNE: DISCLOSURE UNDER CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT

Honkarakenne Oyj has on 29 March 2021 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which Saarelainen Oy direct shareholding of Honkarakenne Oyj shares’ voting rights has gone above the threshold of 25 per cent on 26 March 2021.

According to the announcement, Saarelainen Oy direct shareholding in Honkarakenne has increased to 3,067,170 shares, corresponding to 25.75 per cent of Honkarakenne voting rights. The total number of Honkarakenne shares’ voting rights, owned directly by Saarelainen Oy and other members of the Saarelainen family, covered by Saarelainen Oy's shareholder agreement, was 36.51% on 26 March 2021. Honkarakenne’s registered total number of shares (6,211,419 shares) and voting rights (11,913,243 votes) has been used in the calculation of percentages for the announcement.

The company has two series of shares. A Series A share carries twenty (20) votes, and a Series B share carries one (1) vote.

Total position of Saarelainen Oy and its funds:

% of shares and voting rights (a total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in (A+B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Direct: 10.34 % of shares and 25.75% of voting rights Direct: 10.34 % of shares and 25.75% of voting rights Position of previous notification (if applicable) Direct: 10.04 % of shares and 22.64 % of voting rights Direct: 10.04 % of shares and 22.64 % of voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN-code Direct



(SMA 9:5) Indirect



(SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) Direct



(SMA 9:5) Indirect



(SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) HONAS FI0009901292 Shares 127,624 and voting rights 2,552,480 Share of series A shares and voting rights 42.53% HONBS FI0009900104 Shares 514,690 and voting rights 514,690 Share of series B shares and voting rights 8.71% Total of A Share of shares 10.34 % and share of voting rights 25.75%

B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/Conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights N/A Total of B

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Saarelainen Oy 10.34% of shares and 25.75% of voting rights 10.34% of shares and 25.75% of voting rights Other members of the Saarelainen family covered by Saarelainen Oy's shareholder agreement



5.73% of shares and 10.76% of voting rights 5.73% of shares and 10.76% of voting rights

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or

Teppo Sipilä, Interim CFO, tel. +358 44 431 0322, teppo.sipila@honka.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

Financial Supervisory Authority

www.honka.com