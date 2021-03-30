Global Ion Chromatography Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2027

New York, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ingestible Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957122/?utm_source=GNW

Abstract:

- Global Ingestible Sensors Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ingestible Sensors estimated at US$398.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Temperature, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.1% CAGR and reach US$563.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pressure segment is readjusted to a revised 14.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $107.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.8% CAGR

- The Ingestible Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$107.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$229.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 13.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.7% CAGR.

- Other Sensor Types Segment to Record 17.3% CAGR

- In the global Other Sensor Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$45.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$134.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$147.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 18.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Capsovision, Inc.

Hq, Inc.

Mc10, Inc.

Microchips Biotech, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Proteus Digital Health, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible Sensors

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Temperature by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Temperature by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Pressure by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Pressure by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Sensor Types

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Sensor Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible Sensors

by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible Sensors

by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 23: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 27: China Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 29: China Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 39: France Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 41: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 45: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 47: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible Sensors

by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: UK 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 51: UK Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible Sensors

by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 53: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 55: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 57: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 59: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and

Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible

Sensors by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 63: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible

Sensors by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years

2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible

Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible

Sensors by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 69: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible

Sensors by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years

2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 71: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors

by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 73: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 75: India Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: India 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 77: India Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: India 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 79: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors

by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 81: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and

Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for

Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for

Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the

Years 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 87: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Ingestible Sensors by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 88: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible

Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 89: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and

Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible

Sensors by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 91: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible

Sensors by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years

2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 93: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors

by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 95: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 97: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 99: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 101: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 103: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 105: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and

Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for

Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 107: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for

Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the

Years 2020 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE

and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 110: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible

Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle

East Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 111: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 112: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible

Sensors by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 113: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible

Sensors by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years

2020 & 2027



IRAN

Table 115: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 117: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 118: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 119: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 121: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 123: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for

Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and

Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 124: Saudi Arabia 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible

Sensors by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 125: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for

Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Saudi Arabia 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible

Sensors by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years

2020 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 127: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible Sensors

by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: UAE 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 129: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible Sensors

by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 130: UAE 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 131: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and

Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of Middle East 7-Year Perspective for

Ingestible Sensors by Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: Rest of Middle East 7-Year Perspective for

Ingestible Sensors by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the

Years 2020 & 2027



AFRICA

Table 135: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Sensor Type - Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 136: Africa 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Temperature, Pressure and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 137: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Ingestible

Sensors by Vertical - Medical, Sports & Fitness and Other

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 138: Africa 7-Year Perspective for Ingestible Sensors by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Sports & Fitness and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

