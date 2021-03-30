Vallourec: Conditions of availability or consultation of information relating to the Combined (Ordinary and Extraordinary) Shareholders’ Meeting of April 20, 2021

English French

Conditions of availability or consultation of information relating to the Combined (Ordinary and Extraordinary) Shareholders’ Meeting of April 20, 2021

Boulogne-Billancourt (France), March, 30 2021 – In the context of the Covid-19 epidemic and in accordance with Ordinance No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, as amended and whose provisions were extended by Decree No. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021, the Combined (Ordinary and Extraordinary) Shareholders’ Meeting of the Company convened on April 20, 2021 at 8:00 a.m (on first call) will exceptionally be held at the Company's registered office, located at 27, avenue du Général Leclerc - 92100 Boulogne Billancourt, behind closed doors, without the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend being present.

The Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be broadcasted live and in its entirety on the Company's website www.vallourec.com , it being specified that shareholders will not be able to attend nor to vote in direct by telephone or audiovisual conference due to the technical impossibility of identifying them.

All documents and information referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, including in particular the preliminary notice published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on March 15, 2021, the notice of meeting (brochure de convocation) to the Shareholders’ Meeting including in particular the agenda, the draft resolutions and the related reports of the Management Board and of the Supervisory Board, as well as the conditions of participation and voting may be consulted on Vallourec's website ( https://www.vallourec.com/fr/investisseurs/assemblees-generales ). The convening notice will be published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on March 31, 2021 and in a journal of legal notices and will be available on the Company's website at the same address as above.

Other documents and information relating to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be made available to the shareholders under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force, at the registered office of Vallourec located at 27, avenue du Général Leclerc - 92100 Boulogne Billancourt. Until April 15, 2021 (included), the shareholders may also request the documents and information relating to the Shareholders’ Meeting in accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions, by sending a simple request to the following e-mail address: actionnaires@vallourec.com ; accompanied, in the case of bearer shareholders, by a certificate of account registration issued by the intermediary that manages their shares; and in all cases specifying the e-mail address to which copies of the documents will be sent.

As it is not possible to meet in person, shareholders will not be able to request an admission card. Under these conditions, shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote either by Internet on the VOTACCESS secure voting platform, or by mail via the paper voting form, or by giving a proxy to a natural or legal person of their choice or to the Chairman of the Shareholders' Meeting in accordance with the applicable regulations and the modalities for participation in the Shareholders' Meeting.

Bearer shareholders shall contact their financial intermediary to obtain the voting form. Shareholders whose shares are registered will receive directly this form together with the notice of meeting (brochure de convocation).

As the General Meeting is held behind closed doors, no new resolutions or proposed amendments may be placed on the agenda during the meeting.

Shareholders are also invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the General Meeting on the Company's website ( https://www.vallourec.com/fr/investisseurs/assemblees-generales ), which may be updated to specify the definitive terms and conditions of participation in this General Meeting, depending on health and/or legal requirements or their lifting, that, as the case may be, which may allow the General Meeting to be held in the presence of the shareholders.

Finally, the scrutineers (scrutateurs) of the Shareholders' Meeting will be appointed in accordance with applicable regulations: in this context, these positions will be proposed to shareholders from among the ten shareholders with the largest number of voting rights known by the Company at the date of the convening of the Shareholders' Meeting. The shareholders will be informed as soon as possible of the identity and capacity of the persons appointed, in accordance with the regulations.





About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 17,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the SBF 120 index and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service Long Only.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R2094, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

Calendar

April 20th 2021 Shareholders’ Annual Meeting and Special Meeting May 20th 2021 Release of first quarter results

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations

Jérôme Friboulet

Tel: +33 (0)1 49 09 39 77

Investor.relations@vallourec.com



Press relations

Héloïse Rothenbühler

Tel: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50

heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com Individual shareholders

Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com





