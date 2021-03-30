David Nathanson Joins NEP Group’s Board of Directors

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEP Group (“NEP”) and The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) announced today that David F. Nathanson has joined the NEP Board of Directors. NEP is the leading technical production partner for the world’s premier content producers of live sports, entertainment and corporate events.

Mr. Nathanson is Co-President of Mapleton Investments and non-executive Chairman of Falcon Water Technologies. A successful media entrepreneur, he has built and managed some of the most impactful consumer-facing brands in the US, bringing significant leadership and industry experience to his role on NEP’s Board. An 18-year veteran of 21st Century FOX, Mr. Nathanson launched and oversaw 10 national networks during his tenure at FOX including many of FOX’s national sports networks: FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer, TVG, and FOX College Sports. In addition to NEP’s Board, he currently serves on the boards of the Fan Duel Group, United States Soccer Foundation, Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, and he is a member of the board and owner of MLS’s Seattle Sounders, NHL’s Seattle Kraken and NWSL’s Angel City FC.

Mr. Nathanson is a four-time Emmy Award winner for his work in Sports media, was the recipient of the prestigious “40 Under 40” award in 2012 presented by the Sports Business Journal, and was twice named by CableFax as one of the 100 most influential persons in the media industry. Mr. Nathanson earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania and holds an MBA from the Anderson School of Management at UCLA.

“We have an extremely talented Board who constantly offer us fresh, diverse perspectives that help us make better decisions as we move the company forward,” said Brian Sullivan, NEP’s CEO. “I’m incredibly excited David is joining the Board, as his stellar reputation in the media industry precedes him. David is an entrepreneur and visionary with exceptional experience in the world of sports and media—and always brings keen insight into what customers want. Having worked closely with David for over a decade I know firsthand that his guidance and advice will be invaluable as we design our next generation of solutions to lead our company and our customers into the future.”

“As a former client, I know firsthand that NEP is the gold standard in technical production partnerships,” said David Nathanson. “As live content production and distribution evolves, NEP is incredibly well-positioned for the future. I’m excited to work with NEP’s Board in supporting Brian and his leadership team to build upon the company’s impressive track record of innovation, reliability and partnerships with the world’s leading producers of live content.”

Continuing on the NEP Board of Directors are eight members:

Brian Sullivan, CEO of NEP Group

, Co-Founder of NEP and Chairman Emeritus Brian Sullivan , CEO of NEP Group

Ken Schanzer, retired President of NBC Sports; member of Compensation Committee

Mark Patricof, Founder of Patricof Co; member of Compensation Committee

Rodney Cohen, Head of Private Equity, Black Diamond Capital; member of Audit Committee

Matthew Coles, Principal, Carlyle Global Partners fund; member of Audit Committee

Venus Williams, Tennis Player and Entrepreneur.

, Principal, Carlyle Global Partners fund; member of Audit Committee Venus Williams, Tennis Player and Entrepreneur.

Fred Reynolds, retired CFO of CBS, has retired from the NEP Board of Directors.

About NEP

For over 30 years, NEP has been the leading worldwide technical production partner helping premier content producers bring live sports and entertainment to life. Our services include centralized and remote production, specialty capture, RF and wireless video/audio, virtual and in-studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast support, post production, connectivity and transmission, premium playout and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP’s 4,000+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, we have supported productions in 88 countries on all seven continents.

NEP is headquartered in the United States and has operations in 25 countries. Learn more at nepgroup.com.

