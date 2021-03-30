Atos - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

English French

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur : Atos SE

Name and address of the Company : River Ouest

80 Quai Voltaire

95870 Bezons

(code ISIN FR 0000051732)

Date d’arrêté des informations







Declaration date Nombre total d’actions composant le capital







Total number of shares Nombre total de droits de vote







Total number of voting rights







28/02/2021







109 993 166



Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 109 993 166







Number of theoretical voting rights : 109 993 166



Nombre de droits de vote exerçables* : 109 392 401







Number of effective voting rights** : 109 392 401





* Nombre de droits de vote exerçables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) – actions privées du droit de vote

** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting rights

ATOS SE

Siège social :

River Ouest – 80 quai Voltaire

95870 Bezons

Société Européenne au capital de 109 993 166€ - 323 623 603 RCS Pontoise

